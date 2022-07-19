Nysa Devgan goes out for evening walk in Mykonos, dances with friends in club as she vacations in Greece. See pics

Nysa Devgan, daughter of actor-couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, has been travelling around Europe for the last few weeks. Currently, she is vacationing and spending time with her friends in Greece. Taking to Instagram Stories, Nysa's friend Orhan Awatramani shared a series of pictures and videos as he along with Nysa and their other friends partied in Mykonos. (Also Read | Nysa Devgan meets Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Janhvi Kapoor in Amsterdam)

In the first photo, Orhan gave a glimpse of the blue waters and sky seen from amid the white houses. He geo-tagged the location as Mikonos. The next picture showed Nysa, with her back to the camera, walking with her friend Vedant Mahajan through the streets of the island. She wore a cream-coloured full-sleeve top and paired it with a printed black skirt.

The next picture featured Orhan with Vedant and Deeya Shroff smiling for the camera as they went to a restaurant. In the next photo, Nysa posed for a picture with her friends. Nysa smiled and posed with her entire group of friends at the entrance of a restaurant. In one of the clips, recorded inside a club, Nysa was seen dancing with her friends. She also lips-synced to the song while grooving.

Nysa went on for walks and also partied with them.

Nysa also lips-synced to the song while grooving.

Currently, they are in Mykonos.

Earlier this month, Nysa travelled to Amsterdam in the Netherlands, where she met Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. Janhvi shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Lost in Amsterdam (unicorn emoji)." Before Amsterdam, Nysa went to Spain with her friends. Prior to that, Nysa was in London where she also went out to parties with her friends.

Currently, Nysa is studying International Hospitality at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. She is the elder child of Kajol and Ajay Devgn. The couple tied the knot in 1999 and welcomed Nysa in 2003. Ajay and Kajol also have a son Yug, born in 2010.

On Nysa's 19th birthday in April this year, Ajay shared a post on Instagram saying, "Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you." Kajol also shared a post that read, "Happy birthday baby. May your smile always light up the world like it does mine.. you ar simply the best."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON