Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor's bestie Orhan Awatramani answers internet's burning question: What does he do for a living?

If you follow Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan then you must know about Orhan Awatramani who is no less than a social media influencer. He is popularly known as Orry and is often seen partying with celebrities like Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and more. He recently revealed what he does for a living, a question often asked by fans. He said he once wanted to become aeronautical engineer while growing up. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence about rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani

Orhan first came to the media spotlight after he was regularly seen with Janhvi Kapoor. They went out on different outings, shared pictures on Instagram and even left comments on each other's posts. This led to dating rumours between the two, however, Janhvi last year addressed him as a friend and said Orhan has had her back for a long time.

Talking to Cosmopolitan India, Orhan spilled the beans about his job profile. He said, “I’m sleeping or I’m working. I work very hard." When asked if he has a 9 to 5 job, he answered, “No. I go to the gym and do a lot of self-reflection. Sometimes I do yoga, get a massage. You know, I’m working, but on myself.”

He also said that he cannot describe his profession as he is a “singer, songwriter, fashion designer, creative director, fashion stylist, executive assistant, shopper, buyer, a football player, art curator.” “I get offers all the time. But I don’t speak Hindi very well. A friend of mine loves Hindi movies, so we got together at her house to watch Padmaavat. It took me three days to watch the movie, because she had to keep translating it for me. I just didn’t know what was going on. Great film. Loved it. And now I’ve watched it like 30 times. So no—no Bollywood for me right now,” he added about chances of his film debut in future.

Orhan also enjoys immense popularity among paparazzi now. He recently posted pictures of himself walking out of a venue and captioned it, “Like a dream, no end & no beginning.” Reacting to it, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor dropped multiple loved-up emojis. Following her, Bhumi added fire emojis for him. Sara Ali Khan’s ex Veer Pahariya commented with a twist on Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan dialogue. He wrote, “Party Orry ke ghar mein rakhoge toh mehmaan nawazi ke liye paps toh aayenge aur flash bhi layenge.”

