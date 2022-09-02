Nysa Devgan and Khushi Kapoor spotted arriving at a party in Mumbai; fans call them ‘new BFFs’. Watch

Khushi Kapoor, who is set to make her Bollywood debut soon, was spotted arriving at a party in Mumbai on Thursday. Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan was also seen at the venue. The star kids, who were joined by their friends at a Mumbai restaurant, were captured by paparazzi as they reached the party and got off from their cars. Khushi and Nysa arrived in separate cars for the party. Read more: Nysa Devgan returns to India, parties with Janhvi Kapoor, their friend Orhan Awatramani in Mumbai

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khushi, who is the younger daughter of the late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, will be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Before the Netflix film’s release, Khushi has been spotted out and about. Days after returning from her US trip, Khushi was spotted with Nysa and their friends in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Nysa is studying in London, and photos of her going out with her friends across Europe often make their way online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khushi Kapoor wore a black dress for Thursday's outing. She also carried a black bag and wore black heels, and was seen getting off from her car in a video shared on a paparazzo account on Instagram. In the video, Nysa was also seen arriving in a red mini dress paired with a printed jacket. Their friend Orhan Awatramani, who often shares glimpses of him partying with Nysa and other friends, was also spotted.

Many fans reacted to Nysa Devgan and Khushi, who were spotted partying together in Mumbai for the first. They left comments like ‘beautiful’ and ‘new BFFs (best friends)’ in the comments section of a post shared by a paparazzo account.

Recently, Khushi’s sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor, was also spotted partying with Nysa, actor Ahan Shetty, and their friends in London. Orhan had shared a series of pictures with his friends on Instagram. While Janhvi wore a black mini dress for the party, Nysa was dressed in blue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON