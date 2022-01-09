Nysa Devgan’s friend gives her a side-eye as she clicks elevator selfie, fan says 'looks like Kajol'. See pic

Nysa Devgan, daughter of actor-couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, posed for a selfie in an elevator as her friend gave her the side-eye. In a new picture, shared by a fan account of Nysa on Instagram, she is seen smiling as she held her phone.

In the photo, Nysa Devgan wore an off white fleece jacket over a navy blue outfit and tied her hair back. As she got ready to click the picture looking at the mirror inside the lift, her friend standing next to her smirked at her.

Reacting to the picture, a fan commented, "Looks like Kajol, man." An Instagram user complimented saying, "Awesome." "Lovely pic dear," said another person. Her fans also dropped messages commenting 'so cute', 'lovely', 'gorgeous' and 'beautiful'.

In another post shared by the fan account, Nysa smiled as she posed with her friend for the camera. Nysa was dressed in a green halter top and denims. Fans took to the comments section and complimented her looks. "Nysa living her best life," wrote a person. "Nysa is so breathtakingly beautiful I can't deal," commented a fan. "Beautiful smile," said an Instagram user. "Beautiful and lovely same as, mumma," wrote a fan.

Nysa is the elder child of Kajol and Ajay - she was born on April 20, 2003. The couple are also parents to son Yug. Last year, Kajol wished Nysa on her 18th birthday with an Instagram post and had recalled her nervousness at the time of her birth.

She had said, “It was the biggest exam of my life and I had all those fears and feelings that go with it for a whole year at least. Then you turned 10 and I realised I was a teacher just part of the time, most of the time, I was a student learning new ways to do things and look at them. And now we come to today and I can finally say I passed with flying colours. You are what we all say women should be so fly high my darling and don’t tone down your shine for anyone. I’ve got your back! Happy adulthood. You have the tools so use your powers for good.”

