Nysa Devgan teaches paparazzi to pronounce her name correctly in video, laughs on being called 'Nisha': Mera naam...

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan stepped out for dinner with actors Mouni Roy, Tushar Kalia, and their friends, including Orhan Awatramani. As Nysa left the restaurant with Orhan, also known as Orry, to get inside their waiting car, she briefly interacted with paparazzi. As photographers kept calling her ‘Naaysa’, and asked her to pose for photos, Nysa got inside the car, and told them, "Mera naam Nysa hai (my name is Nysa, which sounded more like Nissa)." Also read: Internet reacts to Nysa Devgan's speech in Hindi

Nysa Devgan spoke in Hindi as she interacted with paparazzi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Nysa Devgan asked them to pronounce her name properly and taught them the correct pronunciation, she closed her car's door. Photographers then kept shouting 'Nisha-Nisha' as they failed to call Nysa by her correct name, again. Reacting to which, Nysa and her friends were seen sharing a laugh as they left in the car. An Instagram user commented on the video posted by a paparazzo, "Naaysa sounds better than Nisa tbh (to be honest)." Another one copies the paparazzi, and joked, “Nasha, it is then.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nysa Devgan is the daughter of actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn, who married in February 1999. They welcomed Nysa in April 2003 and son Yug Devgan in September 2010. Nysa is often seen in paparazzi and fan page photos and videos with her friends as they party and holiday together, in India as well as abroad. She was recently in Jaisalmer with her friends for a vacation. Before that, she had joined mom-actor Kajol in Mumbai for Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's launch.

In an interview last year, Kajol had said that her daughter ‘is known all over the world’. Recalling an incident, she said Nysa was once stopped on a bus and asked to sign an autograph. Nysa was studying in Singapore at the time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking with Mashable India in December 2022, Kajol had said, “At that time, there was no social media so I think life was much easier for us as children. Yes, people knew I am Tanuja’s daughter and there was a certain pre-conceived notion but not as much as it is today. Nysa was studying in Singapore. A few times people have stopped her on the bus and took her autograph.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.