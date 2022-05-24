Nysa Devgn attends Kanika Kapoor's reception with friends, Janhvi Kapoor reacts 'wasting time never looked this good'

Nysa Devgn, daugter of actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol, attended the wedding reception of singer Kanika Kapoor at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. She was accompanied by her friends Orhan Awatramani and Vedant Mahajan. Orhan shared several pictures from their time together on Instagram. His friends and fans reacted to the pictures in a funny manner as they went with a warm caption. Also read: Inside Kanika Kapoor's wedding reception in London, where Guru Randhawa sang on stage. See pics

Nysa attended Kanika's wedding reception in a pink floor-length dress paired with dark pink heels. Orhan joined her in a dark pink suit while Vedant was in black. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Orhan wrote, "I’ll go around a time or 2, just to waste my time with you."

Nysa Devgn with her friends.

Orhan and Nysa having fun.

Reacting to the post, Kanika shared several dancing emojis and wrote, “Loveeeeeeeee.” Janhvi Kapoor, who is also friends with Orhan, commented, “Wasting time never looked this good.” Her sister Khushi Kapoor also wrote, “These looks.” Actor Banita Sandhu also commented, “Thank you for the viewing experience.” Not mentioning who he was praising, singer Guru Randhawa wrote, "The STYLE."

A fan praised Nysa's look and wrote, “Nysa Devgan your outfit and vibe wowwww!!!.” Another commented, “Nysa is love man.” One more fan wrote, “Wow she's beautiful.” Joking about how Orhan is friends with several star kids, a fan wrote, “Am the only one who thinking how @orry1 is mutual friend of every new comers of Bollywood.”

Kanika married businessman Gautam Hathiramani in London. She has three kids from her first marriage. Besides Nysa, Guru Randhawa and music composer-singer Shekhar Ravjiani also attended the wedding reception. Kanika wore a pink-peach lehenga for the pastel-theme wedding and decked up in red for the reception.

Kanika shared several pictures and videos from the reception, which had some impromptu dance performances by guests and performances by professional dancers as well. The newlyweds arrived at the reception holding hands.

