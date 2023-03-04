O bedardeya: After Channa Mereya, Arijit Singh sings new heartbreak song for Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar

After quite a few dance numbers, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are out with the first emotional song from their upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. Titled O bedardeya, the emotional song shows Shraddha and Ranbir going through the sufferings of a heartbreak. While Ranbir looks lost after breakuping with Shraddha, she turns to drinking excessively to cope with it. Also read: Reddit is not too impressed by Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's dance steps in Show Me The Thumka: 'What is this cringe'

O bedardeya has been sung by Arijit Singh, who earlier delivered a hit in Channa Mereya for Ranbir's 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The new song has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya with music by Pritam. The music video opens with Shraddha Kapoor giving Ranbir a hug as both of them shed a tear together after their breakup.

Shraddha called O bedardeya the ‘ultimate heartbreak song’ while sharing it on social media. A listener commented on YouTube, “Arijit Sir spreading magic everywhere through his songs . His soulful and heart touching voice make everyone to cry.” Another said, “The emotions portrayed by RK in this song, makes it amazing”. One more comment read: “This song feels just like wine. It is getting finer as it is progressing. And that typical Arijit Singh touch, a cherry on the top”.

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer showed Ranbir and Shraddha in a relationship, only to break up with each other but not be the first one to call it quits. Directed by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais among others. It is set to release in theatres on Holi, March 8.

Three dance numbers from the film Tere Pyaar Mein, Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai and Show Me The Thumka are already out. Many have however shown their disappointment with the dance steps performed by Ranbir and Shraddha in Show Me The Thumka, specially the one showing Shraddha jumping from Ranbir's one knee to the other. Many called it ‘cringe’ and slammed the song for being a baby shower song in the film.

