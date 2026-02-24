O Romeo actor Hussain Dalal on film’s box office performance: ‘Dhurandhar ya Animal jaisi expectation rakhna galat hai’

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and actor Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo may have opened to mixed reviews and is yet to cross the ₹100 crore mark worldwide, but actor Hussain Dalal isn’t viewing the numbers with disappointment. The actor, who plays Chotu in the film, has expressed contentment with its box office journey so far, stressing that the film deserves to be judged on its own merit rather than being stacked against recent big-ticket hits. Hussain Dalal is seen in the role of Shahid Kapoor's friend in O'Romeo.

On box office performance Also starring Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey, the film was released in theatres on February 13 ahead of the Valentine’s Day weekend. The film tells the story of a gangster, Ustara, played by Shahid, who helps Triptii’s Afsha Qureshi, alias Rani Sharma, in taking revenge. It is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi.

For Hussain, the focus should lie on the film’s craft and narrative, which he believes should be appreciated independently of commercial comparisons.

“The film is fairly accepted. We survived our Monday test. We try to compare every new film with the last all-time blockbuster that was released, which is such a strange yardstick,” Hussain tells us.

He continues, “At the same time, I believe that all genres in society should exist, not just one. Vishal Bhardwaj is the master of poetic tragedy. Sanjay Leela Bhansali does poetic tragedy through a magnum opus filter, nobody does poetic tragedy through a real filter like Vishal… The original voices should be looked at with a slightly more respectful filter than just comparing it with other films, or seeing how much it did on a Friday or Monday.”

After working for over 15 years in the film industry as a writer and actor, Hussain feels one has to look at the film for its quality and not the quality.

“Vishal chases quality… I'm very happy that people are watching the film. We did decent numbers. I am actually getting messages from people every day, which I normally don't get,” says the actor, who is credited for working on projects such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Brahmastra: Part One, Farzi, and Devaa.

He asserts, “Kuch filmein craft ke liye bhi hoti hain, kuch quality ke liye bhi hoti hai (Some films are for its craft and quality). I am actually very happy about the film and the way it's turned out.”