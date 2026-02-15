O Romeo box office collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's film witnesses a fall, earns just over ₹7 crore

After the film's release, Shahid's wife, Mira Rajput, and his brother Ishaan Khatter, shared notes as they praised his performance in O Romeo. Mira shared a series of her pictures alongside Shahid on her Instagram and wrote, "My Romeo. When he asks, 'Main hoon ki hoon nahi (Am I there)?', remember, 'Tum Ho. Aur ho vahi (You are there). The one who is relentless, talented beyond belief, eyes that express a thousand words, and a heart that always mends. Because what holds you is the light. Destiny's child. It's time to shine. Spectacular is an understatement. I am so proud of you. O Romeo now in theatres."

Shahid's new film has been able to garner much less than his biggest hit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh. The 2019 film earned ₹27.91 crore on day three of release.

As per the report, the film earned ₹8.50 crore on day one and ₹12.65 crore on day two of its release. On day three, the film collected ₹7.80 crore nett in India. So far, the film has earned ₹28.95 crore nett domestically. The film had 4629 shows and an average occupancy of 19.2 per cent.

O Romeo box office collection day 3: The film, helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj , witnessed a fall in its earnings on Sunday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film collected just over ₹7 crore. O Romeo stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles.

Ishan posted a series of pictures with Shahid on his Instagram. "So immensely proud of you, bhai (brother). The golden words for me as an actor - 'to burn inside, with an outer ease'. You embody that principle with such elan. You deserve the skies and the best roles as an actor. To take a character like Ustaraa and imagine him like a graphic novel hero and yet make him believable takes a GIANT actor and star. The VB-SK magic is undisputed. Go watch 'O' Romeo' in cinemas now for a rock concert experience in the theatres. It's a total dhamaka (blast)," he wrote.

About O Romeo Apart from Shahid and Triptii Dimri, O Romeo also stars Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Nana Patekar, among many others. O Romeo is inspired by a chapter of author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

The film is set around a deeply emotional and turbulent narrative that explores passion, pain, and the irreversible consequences of love denied, according to the makers. It revolves around Mumbai underworld gangster Haseen Ustara (Shahid) and his romantic alliance with a woman named Afsha (Triptii).