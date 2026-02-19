O Romeo box office collection day 7: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri film dips again, takes India total to over ₹47 cr

O Romeo box office collection day 7: The gangster drama, helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, has witnessed yet another fall in its earnings on Thursday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film collected just over ₹3 crore on its seventh day of release. O Romeo stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. O Romeo box office collection day 7: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in a still from the film.

O Romeo box office collection As per the report, the film earned ₹8.50 crore on day one, ₹12.65 crore on day two and ₹9 crore on day three of its release. On day four, it collected ₹4.85 crore, on day 5, ₹5.35 crore, and on day 6, ₹3.65 crore. On day 7, O Romeo earned ₹3.15 crore nett as per early estimates.

So far, it has collected ₹47.15 crore nett in India. O Romeo had an overall 7.25% Hindi occupancy on Thursday. The film has been lagging much behind Shahid's 2019 movie Kabir Singh. On day 7, as per Sacnilk.com, the film had earned ₹13.61 crore.

Recently, Vishal spoke to news agency PTI and said that, despite what critics believe, he’s confident O Romeo can be one of his most successful films yet. “This is going to be one of my most successful films. I need to say this to break the hearts of critics who panned the film. No matter what they felt, this is going to be the most successful film of my life. I am so proud of this film. I am not ashamed of it at all. I am so happy. I am so proud of the violence-and-love story I’ve created,” he said.

About O Romeo Apart from Shahid and Triptii Dimri, O Romeo also stars Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Nana Patekar, among many others. O Romeo is inspired by a chapter of author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

The film is set around a deeply emotional and turbulent narrative that explores passion, pain, and the irreversible consequences of love denied, according to the makers. It revolves around Mumbai underworld gangster Haseen Ustara (Shahid) and his romantic alliance with a woman named Afsha (Triptii).