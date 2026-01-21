O Romeo trailer: Shahid Kapoor's Ustara finds time to slaughter men amid lots of naach-gaana in Vishal Bhardwaj gorefest

The trailer of Vishal Bhardwaj’s theatrical comeback - O Romeo - was unveiled in a grand event in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. The film features Shahid Kapoor as a gangster obsessed with Triptii Dimri, who plays a woman out for revenge. The film shines a light on the underbelly of crime in Mumbai, laced with loads of song and dance, and some signature Vishal Bhardwaj interludes. O Romeo trailer: Shahid Kapoor burns a teddy bear to light a cigarette in the trailer.

O Romeo trailer O Romeo trailer finally addresses if the film is based on gangster Hussain Ustara, who had famously taken on Dawood Ibrahim on Sapna Didi’s bidding. Even as the makers deny the film is based on him (amid legal notice from Hussain’s family), the trailer reveals Shahid’s character is called Ustara in the film. According to the makers, “O’Romeo is a romantic action drama based on true events, promising a gripping cinematic experience with Shahid Kapoor stepping into a role full of grit, emotional depth, intensity and quirk.”

Triptii plays a woman who approaches him for a supari killing, but Ustara falls for her, asking for her ‘rooh and not just jism’. Avinash Tiwary appears in a puzzling scene wrangling with a bull, while Nana Patekar plays a cop, a perfect foil to Shahid’s character. In between shots of Shahid pining for Triptii and dancing to various tracks, there is oodles of violence, gore, and killing, as Shahid realises that violence is his calling.