Curry Barker, the 26-year-old filmmaker who recently blew up globally with his psychological horror hit Obsession, is making some interesting waves on social media. A quick look at the filmmaker's following list reveals a fascinating connection to India. He follows only three names. Two of them are actors: Kartik Aaryan and Riccha Sinha. The third is filmmaker Kushaal Chawla.

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Curry Barker poses for a portrait in New York on Thursday, June 11, 2026. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)(AP Photo/Andy Kropa)

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Curry Barker follows a select group of Indian talent, including actor Kartik Aaryan, and creators Riccha Sinha and Kushaal Chawla. The connection highlights a fascinating crossover between the international artist and the Indian entertainment industry. Of the two actors Barker follows, Kartik Aaryan is perhaps the less surprising one.

Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan was among the first Bollywood celebrities to publicly champion Barker's hit track Obsession. Sharing his genuine excitement online, the actor wrote, “One of the best horror films after a very long time. Absolutely obsessed with #Obsession. Don’t miss this one.”

Curry Barker via Instagram

Who is Riccha Sinha?

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{{^usCountry}} Lucknow-born actor Riccha Sinha is right at the starting line of her acting career. She recently landed the lead role of Anya in a British psychological thriller directed by Lucas. The film, which was partially shot at the famous Pinewood Studios, follows a young woman trying to find her footing while moving to a new country. As the story unfolds, Anya gets caught up in a deeply emotional, unsettling, and highly tense environment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucknow-born actor Riccha Sinha is right at the starting line of her acting career. She recently landed the lead role of Anya in a British psychological thriller directed by Lucas. The film, which was partially shot at the famous Pinewood Studios, follows a young woman trying to find her footing while moving to a new country. As the story unfolds, Anya gets caught up in a deeply emotional, unsettling, and highly tense environment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the unexpected opportunity, Riccha told Hindustan Times, "I never thought my career would begin with an international film. My focus was always on Bollywood, and it remains so. This came out of nowhere; it was just a stroke of luck." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the unexpected opportunity, Riccha told Hindustan Times, "I never thought my career would begin with an international film. My focus was always on Bollywood, and it remains so. This came out of nowhere; it was just a stroke of luck." {{/usCountry}}

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She later elaborated on what audiences can expect from the project, saying, "It's a psychological thriller about a girl (Anya) who moves to another country and navigates her life. The story revolves around emotions; she faces challenges, gets into trouble, and finds her way out. It's a love story but a very twisted one!"

Before making her way to London, Riccha built up her profile with a special appearance in the Malayalam filmRamachandra Boss & Co alongside South Indian star Nivin Pauly. She was featured heavily in the movie's trackHabibi Drip, which quickly became a viral sensation online.

Who is Kushaal Chawla

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Following right behind those top stars, the third Indian name on Barker's radar is independent filmmaker Kushaal Chawla. He has been quietly building a stellar reputation in the indie circuit, securing international festival nods and carving out a distinct space for himself in India's evolving global cinema landscape.

As a director, he recently hit a massive milestone when his film Another Time premiered at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles. The project has since gone on to rake in over 15 international laurels. Among its most notable achievements are winning Best Director at the New York International Film Awards and Best Film at the Oniros Film Awards in Italy.

Beyond this, he has worked on the creative and development teams for high-profile Indian TV shows, including TED Talks India hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Lip Sync Battle India.

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Currently, he operates under his own production banner, Dream Slate Pictures, and has announced a biopic on Dr. Kiran Bedi titled BEDI, slated for release in 2025.

About the Obsession

Curry Barker has officially cemented his name as one of Hollywood's most talked-about breakout directors, all thanks to a micro-budget thriller that nobody saw coming. His directorial debut, Obsession, was made on a modest budget of around $750,000—a absolute shoestring by industry standards. Yet against all odds, the indie film has completely shattered expectations to transform into a massive global phenomenon.

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The story hooks audiences with a dark, psychological twist on a classic trope. It follows a young man named Bear (played by Michael Johnston), who uses a mysterious "One Wish Willow" to make his crush, Nikki (Inde Navarrette), fall in love with him. What starts as a desperate wish quickly spirals into terrifying, uncontrollable territory, proving that getting exactly what you want can sometimes be a total nightmare.

What's next for Curry Barker?

Curry Barker is currently sitting at a massive turning point in his filmmaking career. He has already wrapped filming on his next feature film,Anything But Ghosts, for horror powerhouse Blumhouse. If that wasn't enough, he is also attached to direct a highly anticipatedTexas Chainsaw Massacre reboot for A24.

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