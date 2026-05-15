Obsession with Cannes is only to walk the red carpet, says Anurag Kashyap on Indian celebs attending the festival

Every year, the Cannes Film Festival in France has become a spectacle not just for the Indian films presented there, but also for the fashion on the red carpet. On the sidelines of it, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap rues that Indian celebrities and filmmakers have forgotten the point of the festival.

Anurag Kashyap on Cannes red carpet

Anurag Kashyap says Indian celebs attending the festival don't watch films at the marketplace.

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Talking to Sucharita Tyagi, Anurag said, “In India, the problem and obsession with Cannes is only to walk the red carpet. They don't understand that there is a festival, and the purpose of it is beyond the red carpet.” When asked about how nobody knows that Anurag was there on the opening day, he remarked, ‘hum log side se chale jaate hain’ (we head in from the side) instead of posing on the carpet.

When asked about it again, Anurag remarked that the red carpet was the ‘least important’ part of Cannes and that cinema was the point. He also claimed that the Indians who come to the Cannes market aren’t watching the films.

When it was pointed out that the only Indian films at Cannes this year were the short film Shadows of the Moonless Night and the restored film Amma Ariyan, he said, “There is a lot of misinformation in India, and the producers fear festivals. So what happens is, they are never in time. They are delayed. And even if the film had a chance to showcase itself at any of the categories, they lose that chance because they are never in time.”

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{{^usCountry}} While only two films might have been sent to the film festival, Indian celebrities have been serving looks there. Alia Bhatt made waves in a blush-pink ensemble on the red carpet, while Urvashi Rautela wore a silver, diamante outfit. Tara Sutaria wore an ivory gown to the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema gala dinner. Several influencers and actors are also expected to make an appearance in the coming days. ‘ Recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While only two films might have been sent to the film festival, Indian celebrities have been serving looks there. Alia Bhatt made waves in a blush-pink ensemble on the red carpet, while Urvashi Rautela wore a silver, diamante outfit. Tara Sutaria wore an ivory gown to the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema gala dinner. Several influencers and actors are also expected to make an appearance in the coming days. ‘ Recent work {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In 2025, Anurag directed Nishaanchi and released the sequel directly on Prime Video after the first film collected ₹1.55 crore at the box office. His next film, Bandar, starring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, will be released in theatres on June 5. Anurag last starred in the Telugu film Dacoit: A Love Story, alongside Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. He has a Tamil film titled One 2 One lined up now. He has yet to announce other projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2025, Anurag directed Nishaanchi and released the sequel directly on Prime Video after the first film collected ₹1.55 crore at the box office. His next film, Bandar, starring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, will be released in theatres on June 5. Anurag last starred in the Telugu film Dacoit: A Love Story, alongside Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. He has a Tamil film titled One 2 One lined up now. He has yet to announce other projects. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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