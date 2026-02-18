Anurag Kashyap says special effects work in Nishaanchi is ‘better’ than Sinners
Anurag Kashyap has shared how he is proud of the work he has done in Nishaanchi Part 1 and 2. He detailed about shooting the same scene with dual roles.
Anurag Kashyap is proud of the hardwork and effort that went into creating his previous release, Nishaanchi. Divided into two parts, the crime drama follows twin brothers, Babloo and Dabloo (both played by Aaishvary Thackeray), in Kanpur as their lives intertwine amid family feuds. Anurag has now shared that he can proudly say that the special effects work in Nishaanchi is better than the Hollywood film Sinners. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap hails Malayalam films Rekhachitram, Thudarum and Eko, adds why can't be made in Bollywood)
What Anurag said about Nishaanchi
During an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India, Anurag said, “Working with other filmmakers, I am seeing this new style of working. It is coming in and it is everywhere in South. They shoot and they edit right there… They shoot a scene a day; they don't do shots."
He went on to add, "For me, both parts of Nishaanchi, with special effects, with the actor playing two different kind of a double role- which I am very proud of, what Sylvester and Red Chillies has achieved. I can very proudly say that it is better than Sinners. They are really two different people and we shot two months apart. It was not like change your shirt and come. It was all real.”
About Sinners
Sinners stars Michael B Jordan in double roles, playing twin brothers Elijah "Smoke" Moore and Elias "Stack" Moore. The actor received his first Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, made Oscar history at the 98th Academy Awards by securing a record-breaking 16 nominations, the most ever for a single film.
Meanwhile, Anurag is gearing up for the release of his directorial, Kennedy. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, and received a seven-minute standing ovation. The movie continued to garner good response at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) and Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. But its release was stuck in a limbo despite a clearance from the censor board due to some issues with the production banner. Starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, Kennedy is set to release on Zee5 on February 20.
