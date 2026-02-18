Anurag Kashyap says special effects work in Nishaanchi is ‘better’ than Sinners

Anurag Kashyap is proud of the hardwork and effort that went into creating his previous release, Nishaanchi. Divided into two parts, the crime drama follows twin brothers, Babloo and Dabloo (both played by Aaishvary Thackeray), in Kanpur as their lives intertwine amid family feuds. Anurag has now shared that he can proudly say that the special effects work in Nishaanchi is better than the Hollywood film Sinners. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap hails Malayalam films Rekhachitram, Thudarum and Eko, adds why can't be made in Bollywood) Anurag Kashyap has compared the special effects work in his film Nishaanchi with that of Ryan Coogler's Sinners.

What Anurag said about Nishaanchi During an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India, Anurag said, “Working with other filmmakers, I am seeing this new style of working. It is coming in and it is everywhere in South. They shoot and they edit right there… They shoot a scene a day; they don't do shots."

He went on to add, "For me, both parts of Nishaanchi, with special effects, with the actor playing two different kind of a double role- which I am very proud of, what Sylvester and Red Chillies has achieved. I can very proudly say that it is better than Sinners. They are really two different people and we shot two months apart. It was not like change your shirt and come. It was all real.”