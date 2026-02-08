Kennedy trailer: Rahul Bhat wreaks havoc as a hired hitman, Sunny Leone gets entangled in Anurag Kashyap's film. Watch

The trailer begins with the introduction of the titular character, played by Rahul Bhat. His voiceover informs, “My name is Uday Shetty. In the last six years, I have killed so many people that I have lost count of them.” He keeps looking curiously under the car as he leads a double life: a cab driver by day and the commissioner's hired hitman by night.

Kennedy trailer: Anurag Kashyap 's Kennedy, which made waves at the international film festival circuit, is finally gearing up for an India release. The makers have now unveiled the trailer for the action-packed thriller, Kennedy, ahead of its OTT release. Starring Rahul Bhat in the lead, Kennedy promises to be a violent, action-packed saga about a hitman on the run! (Also read: Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy finally gets India release; but with a catch: Here's how to watch Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat film )

A chance encounter with Sunny Leone's character lights up something unexpected, as she gets entangled in the mess. The intrigue escalates as the police learn more details and threaten to catch him.

A few days ago, Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram to announce his OTT release. The filmmaker wrote, “Finally, our labour of love, angst and everything in between—Kennedy—is coming home after travelling the world on @zee5. All I can say is that I am grateful for having been able to make this film, for my team, my producers, my studio, and at the end of the day—jab jab jo jo hona hai, tab tab so so hota hai (everything happens in its own time).”

About the film Kennedy is a dark thriller that follows an insomniac former police officer, long presumed dead, who continues to operate within a corrupt system while secretly seeking redemption. Presented by Zee Studios and produced by Good Bad Films, the film stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in lead roles, along with Mohit Takalkar, Abhilash Thapliyal and Megha Burman in key roles. It will release on Zee5 on February 20.

The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, where it was screened in the Midnight Screenings section and received a seven-minute standing ovation.

The film has also been screened at several film festivals including Sydney International Film Festival (Australia), Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (South Korea), Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (Switzerland), MOTELX - Lisbon International Horror Film Festival, Indie Meme Film Festival (Austin, Texas), Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (Australia), London Indian Film Festival (UK), Fantastic Fest (USA), Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, and the Kolkata International Film Festival, among others.