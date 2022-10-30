Old 2001 ad featuring Shah Rukh Khan and fresher Priyanka Chopra resurfaces, fans love their chemistry: ‘It's too hot’

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra have starred in multiple movies together but looks like we have landed on their very first project ever. In 2001, they shot for an ad, for a brand called Home Trade, and their chemistry was undeniable even then. (Also read: Sushmita’s old ad with Rohit Roy raised questions if he was 'her real boyfriend')

The said ad has now resurfaced on Reddit. It shows the star power of Shah Rukh Khan but time stops even for him when he meets his fan, played by Priyanka Chopra. Shah Rukh is seen in a blue shirt and black jacket, stepping out of a luxurious car and doling out autographs. When Priyanka, in wet hair and a blue top enters the scenes, time comes to a stand still and Shah Rukh cannot help but notice her. He walks towards her, gives her an autograph on her hand, they exchange flirty glances and he leaves her smiling. The words ‘Home Trade’ flash on the screen without much context.

Fans of the actors loved seeing them in the old ad, one of Priyanka's first projects since getting crowned Miss World in 2000. “Chemistry is too hot here and PC looked super sexy,” wrote one. “Dang, I doubt they were even friends back then but still had crazy chemistry,” wrote another. “They had agniastra chemistry, n srk or pc haven't had such chemistry with any1 else since each other,” read a comment.

Some even mentioned about the brand and how it was all a scam. The brand roped in Sachin Tendulkar, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan to promote the product-less brand. The CEO of the company was later accused of duping close to 20 cooperative banks of ₹400 crore.

Shah Rukh and Priyanka later worked together in Don and Don 2. They were also rumoured to be having an affair but neither has ever addressed the rumours.

Shah Rukh will be seen next in Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. Priyanka's upcoming projects are Citadel, It's All Coming Back To Me and Jee Le Zaraa.

