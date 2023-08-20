OMG 2 box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi film mints 10.5 cr, crosses 100 cr mark in India

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 20, 2023 08:24 AM IST

OMG 2 collected ₹101.58 nett at the domestic box office in nine days. The film features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

Amit Rai's directorial Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) continues to impress at the box office. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the film has crossed the 100 crore mark after nine days of its release. On Saturday, as per early estimates, it earned 10.5 crore nett in India, taking its total domestic box office collection to 101.58 crore. A sequel to the 2012 film OMG – Oh My God, OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in lead roles. Also read: OMG 2 box office collection day 8

OMG 2 box office

After opening at 10.26 crore nett in India, OMG 2 collected 85.05 crore in its first week in theatres. The film saw a huge jump on Saturday after earning 6.03 crore nett on Friday. OMG 2 (Hindi) had an overall 45.94 percent occupancy on Saturday, reported Sacnilk.com. The portal added that the film had made 129 crore nett worldwide, having collected 21.5 crore nett overseas, so far.

About OMG 2

Starring Akshay Kumar as a messenger of Lord Shiva, Pankaj Tripathi as a devotee of Lord Shiva, Kanti Sharan Mudgal, and Yami Gautam as a lawyer, the film revolves around a middle-class father raising awareness about a sensitive yet crucial topic. OMG 2 highlights the importance of sex education, while calling out prevailing misinformation.

However, the makers faced several setbacks while releasing the film, which was later given an ‘A’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification. OMG 2 was released on August 11.

In a recent interview with ANI, Amit Rai opened up about how Akshay was deeply involved in the making of film and how his advice helped avoid criticism over a few scenes. He said, "From narrating the script to other actors in an entertaining way to remembering all the scenes by hearing it, Akshay sir was deeply involved in the making of 'OMG 2' as an actor and a producer. He worked more like a creative producer. He even improvised several scenes in the film. He gave inputs on how to tweak some scenes in order to avoid criticism. The masturbation scene, for example, he asked me to shoot it properly and said, 'We will see about it later'. I am very open in how I want to tell my stories."

OMG 2 also features Arun Govil, Govind Namdev, Aamir Naik, Fahim Fazli and Parth Siddhpura, among others. The film is produced by Viacom 18 Studios, Wakaoo Films, and Cape Of Good Films.

