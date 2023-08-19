OMG 2 box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar film earns 90.6 crore, expected to cross 100-crore mark soon

Akshay Kumar's film Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) did a business of ₹5.6 crore nett in India on Friday, as per early estimates. According to a report by Sacnilk.com, OMG 2 has, so far, earned around ₹90.65 crore nett at the domestic box office. The film had earned ₹85.05 crore in its opening week. Also read: Akshay Kumar on OMG 2 getting A certification from CBFC Akshay Kumar in an OMG 2 poster.

OMG 2 could see growth on Saturday

OMG 2 saw slight growth on Friday, after earning ₹5.58 crore nett in India on Thursday. The film is expected to see a huge jump and make around ₹8 crore on Saturday, as per Sacnilk.com, taking its total earnings to ₹98.65 crore in nine days. The film had released on August 11, alongside Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which has been performing very well at the box office.

OMG 2 box office

OMG 2 had an overall 24.53 percent occupancy on Friday for the Hindi shows. The film had opened at ₹10.26 crore nett in India, and made ₹15.3 crore on day 2, registering a 49.12 percent growth. On day 3, OMG 2 saw more growth, 14.71 percent, earning ₹17.55 crore nett in India. The film made ₹12.06 crore on day 4, ₹17.1 crore on day 5 and its lowest, ₹7.2 crore, on day 6, respectively.

Akshay on OMG 2

OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. Directed by Amit Rai, it features Pankaj Tripathi as Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a Shiva devotee, who sues the educational system for deceiving his child. Akshay is seen as the messenger of Lord Shiva and Yami Gautam as an attorney in OMG 2.

The first part, OMG: Oh My God, released in 2012, and featured Akshay alongside Paresh Rawal. The film was directed by Umesh Shukla.

Akshay, on Thursday, had shared a video on Instagram and thanked the audience for showering love on his film. He also cheered for Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

Along with a video from OMG 2, Akshay Kumar wrote, “A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for Oh My Gadar (OMG 2 and Gadar 2) and for giving us the greatest week in Indian film history. Pyaar aur abhaar (Love and gratitude).”

