OMG 2 box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar film earns 90.6 crore, expected to cross 100-crore mark soon

Akshay Kumar's film Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) did a business of ₹5.6 crore nett in India on Friday, as per early estimates. According to a report by Sacnilk.com, OMG 2 has, so far, earned around ₹90.65 crore nett at the domestic box office. The film had earned ₹85.05 crore in its opening week. Also read: Akshay Kumar on OMG 2 getting A certification from CBFC

OMG 2 could see growth on Saturday

Akshay Kumar in an OMG 2 poster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

OMG 2 saw slight growth on Friday, after earning ₹5.58 crore nett in India on Thursday. The film is expected to see a huge jump and make around ₹8 crore on Saturday, as per Sacnilk.com, taking its total earnings to ₹98.65 crore in nine days. The film had released on August 11, alongside Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which has been performing very well at the box office.

OMG 2 box office

OMG 2 had an overall 24.53 percent occupancy on Friday for the Hindi shows. The film had opened at ₹10.26 crore nett in India, and made ₹15.3 crore on day 2, registering a 49.12 percent growth. On day 3, OMG 2 saw more growth, 14.71 percent, earning ₹17.55 crore nett in India. The film made ₹12.06 crore on day 4, ₹17.1 crore on day 5 and its lowest, ₹7.2 crore, on day 6, respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshay on OMG 2

OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. Directed by Amit Rai, it features Pankaj Tripathi as Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a Shiva devotee, who sues the educational system for deceiving his child. Akshay is seen as the messenger of Lord Shiva and Yami Gautam as an attorney in OMG 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first part, OMG: Oh My God, released in 2012, and featured Akshay alongside Paresh Rawal. The film was directed by Umesh Shukla.

Akshay, on Thursday, had shared a video on Instagram and thanked the audience for showering love on his film. He also cheered for Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

Along with a video from OMG 2, Akshay Kumar wrote, “A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for Oh My Gadar (OMG 2 and Gadar 2) and for giving us the greatest week in Indian film history. Pyaar aur abhaar (Love and gratitude).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON