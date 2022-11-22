On 13th anniversary, Shilpa Shetty thanks Raj Kundra for making her journey beautiful; shares happy pics

Shilpa Shetty has wished husband Raj Kundra on their 13th wedding anniversary with a montage of their romantic pictures together. She also shared a message along with it to thank him for making her journey beautiful. They are parents to two kids: son Viaan, 10 and daughter Samisha, 2. Also read: Raj Kundra reacts to tweet asking if marriage to Shilpa Shetty is a ‘staged act’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, “13 years, Cookie, whoa! (and not counting) Thank you for sharing this journey with me in this lifetime and making it so beautiful. You, me, Us...That’s all I need. Happy Anniversary to US, Cookie. #Anniversary #13Years #Love #BetterTogether #grateful #blessed #happy.”

Her sister Shamita Shetty along with Bipasha Basu, Neelam Kothari, Sophie Choudry and Sanjay Kapoor wished the couple in the comments section.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Few days before, Mumbai Cyber Crime filed a 1000-page chargsheet against Raj Kundra and others in connection with the case of producing and streaming pornographic content. However, Raj's advocate Prashant Patil said, “whatever allegations we could understand from the FIR and media reports, it can be safely concluded that my client has nothing to do with the said crime. There is no prima facie case made out against him. We shall follow the due process of Law and ensure that he gets justice.” He further said that Raj Kundra has a right to be heard and he shall approach the courts to seek justice and protect his reputation and dignity.

Last year on July 19, Raj Kundra was arrested with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and was in judicial custody for more than two months. He was granted bail by a Mumbai Court on a surety of ₹50,000. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act. Allegations were levelled against him for allegedly producing and distributing porn films using a subscriber-driven mobile app called 'Hotshots'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON