On Parveen Babi's birth anniversary, five interesting facts about her life

Parveen Babi left a huge impact on pop culture with her charisma, elegance, glamour and artistry. The actor worked in some remarkable films during her lifetime. Despite her unfortunate demise at the age of 50 years, her filmography is full of classics that redefined cinema. Here are some interesting facts about her life that make her an exception among her then-contemporaries. (Also read: Mahira Khan pays homage to Parveen Babi in new photo shoot, reveals struggling after multiple fractures in foot) Parveen Babi was born on April 4, 1954.

Parveen Babi was among the highest paid actors of her era

The actor was considered the biggest competitor of Zeenat Aman as both of them came from a modelling background. Parveen and Zeenat went on to work with popular actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shashi Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha. She became one of the highest paid actors of her time since she worked in many blockbuster movies, as reported by Indiatimes.

Parveen Babi featured on the cover page of TIME magazine

Parveen entered the entertainment industry after her brief modelling career in 1972. Her stunning persona and stardom made her a rage among the audiences. She became the first Indian to appear on the cover page of TIME Magazine.

Parveen Babi took up American nationality

Parveen Babi retired from her acting career after completing her last film Iraada (1991)(HT Photo)

Parveen's last Bollywood film was Shatrughan Sinha-Moon Moon Sen starrer Iraada (1991). She left the film industry after that and took up American nationality.

Parveen Babi redefined fashion in Bollywood

Parveen and Zeenat were the two female actors who were the face of young-urban India. The duo broke stereotypes about gender dynamics and introduced a Western style statement in Indian pop culture. Being a former model, Parveen effortlessly donned gowns, crop tops, skirts and beachwear. She looked equally mesmerising in traditional saris and salwar suits. Lauding her, designer Manish Malhotra was once quoted saying, “Parveen Babi brought minimalism into fashion. She was always impeccable, not overdoing it even once.”

Parveen Babi redefined fashion in Indian cinema.(YouTube grab)

Parveen Babi's biopic on silver-screen

While there were reports about a biopic on Parveen recently, Mahesh Bhatt already made his version of the actor's life story in 2006. The filmmaker backed Woh Lamhe, directed by his nephew Mohit Suri. The romantic drama featured Shiney Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut in pivotal characters. Kangana's character Sana Azim was inspired by Parveen Babi. The film depicted Mahesh Bhatt's relationship with the late actor.

