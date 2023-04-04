Zeenat Aman remembers 'remarkable' Parveen Babi on her birthday: Never truly got the chance to say her piece

On the birth anniversary of Parveen Babi, her former co-star Zeenat Aman took to Instagram to remember the movie star. The two were often compared to one another in the 1970s when they were both starting out. The veteran actor wrote about wanting to have a positive memory for the late actor, more than the writeups about her mental health and people she had dated. She wanted everyone to remember Parveen for her effervescence and also felt that she never got the chance to say what she wanted to. (Also read: When Parveen Babi was not comfortable with dancing on screen but said ‘If Zeenat can do it, so can I’) Zeenat Aman remembered her co-star Zeenat Aman on Instagram with a heartfelt post.

On Instagram, Zeenat Aman penned a long note in remembrance of the late actor. She wrote, “Parveen was gorgeous, glamorous and talented. Back in the 70s, we wore our hair in a similar manner and enjoyed Western fashion. Though neither of us saw it, we were told we had an uncanny resemblance. It must have been true, because as recently as last year I was approached in Dubai as “Parveen ma’am”. Naturally the media at the time spun tales of competition and rivalry between us, but in reality we were always warm towards each other. Not best friends, but contemporaries, colleagues and well wishers. We worked together on Ashanti and Mahaan.”

She continued, "Parveen’s struggle with mental health illness came at a time when the country was still so insensitive and ignorant on these matters. After her death, I often ruminated on how she was remembered. The tabloids focused on her romantic relationships and “episodes”, but Parveen was much more than who she dated or what she said when she was unwell. I feel she never truly got the chance to say her piece."

"She was intelligent and hardworking and creative. She loved reading, and I remember her curled up with a book in between shots on set. She achieved incredible success as an actor, even featuring on the cover of Time magazine. Later, she took up various creative pursuits, embarked on a spiritual journey, and started designing interiors. We stayed in touch on and off for years, before ultimately drifting apart. Parveen was remarkable in many ways, and I hope she will be remembered for the effervescent person she was," Zeenat concluded.

In the comments section, several fans also remembered the late actor. Farhan Akhtar, Sanjay Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were among some of the stars who dropped red heart emojis on her post. Kajol wrote, "So true (red heart emoji)." Chitrangda Singh shared, "(folded hands and red heart emojis) .. so beautiful how you word your memory of her." Swara Bhaskar said, "Wonderful thoughtful note .. so heartwarming (purple heart emoji)." While Sophie Choudhry added, "Always loved you both. Must have seen Ashanti hundreds of times just for the both of you. True Divas. This is beautifully and thoughtfully written as only you can." One fan shared, "You guys were both trailblazer’s." Another added, "Iconic duo (fire emojis) @thezeenataman."

Parveen Babi retired from public life in 1983. She died at age 50 on January 20, 2005; her body was discovered at her Mumbai home after a few days.

