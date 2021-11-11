Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / On Shanaya Kapoor’s first day of shoot, dad Sanjay Kapoor tells her to 'work hard'. See pics
bollywood

On Shanaya Kapoor’s first day of shoot, dad Sanjay Kapoor tells her to 'work hard'. See pics

Sanjay Kapoor has shared pictures with his daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, who begins work on her debut acting project on Thursday.
Shanaya Kapoor poses with dad Sanjay Kapoor.
Published on Nov 11, 2021 12:14 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

‘Sky is the limit’, Sanjay Kapoor wrote in his shout-out to daughter Shanaya Kapoor on Instagram as she began shooting for her acting debut. On Thursday, Sanjay dedicated a message to Shanaya and added the hashtag 'first day of shoot'.

Shanaya will be launched in Bollywood by filmmaker Karan Johar in a Dharma Productions movie. Sharing a bunch of old and new photos with Shanaya, Sanjay wrote: “New beginnings, so proud of you, work hard, focus, this is only the beginning, sky is the limit. #firstdayshoot #excitingtimes, love you.”

The comments section of Sanjay Kapoor’s post was flooded with red hearts and the heart-eyes emojis. Shanaya Kapoor commented, “Love you dad”. Filmmaker Farah Khan sent best wishes to her while Bhavana Pandey dropped the evil-eye emojis.

Take a look at Sanjay Kapoor’s post for Shanaya on her first day of shoot here:

RELATED STORIES

In March this year, Shanaya Kapoor shared the news about her Bollywood debut with the following announcement: “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the Dharma Cornerstone Agency family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahh!) this July by Dharma Productions, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad.”

Shanaya, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, has also worked as an assistant director on the Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which was headlined by her cousin Janhvi Kapoor. She has also featured in a few brand commercials.

Also read: Shanaya Kapoor can’t stop giggling as she cuts Oscar-themed birthday cake in video shared by Sanjay Kapoor, watch

Last month, speaking to news agency ANI, Shanaya Kapoor opened up about the ‘inevitable part’ of being a star kid – judgements – and how she deals with it. “Judgments are an inevitable part of the work I am pursuing, but I stay positive and focus on the people who are always cheering me on, whether it be followers on Instagram or the press/media, I focus on their love and support, then the rest just fades out for me! Focusing on the positives is the way to be,” she told ANI.

Shanaya also talked about how assisting on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl helped her understand what happens behind the scenes: “Being a part of Gunjan Saxena was extremely special, and a very important journey for me to undergo before I started my career. I wanted to learn how a film is made, what the process is like, what are the aligned jobs for everyone on set, how actors prep for their roles, how background action works, there was so much I got to understand. It was a wonderful, fulfilling and enriching experience to see the entire team work towards one goal, it's so wholesome making a film.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sanjay kapoor shanaya kapoor
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sara accepts samosa pao from fan, ‘Amrita raised one fine kid’

5

Nora Fatehi poses for paparazzi, Vicky Kaushal gives a thumbs up. See pics

Ashutosh Rana: More than age, edge is important. Today I have a good balance of josh and hosh

Hrithik wishes cousin Pashmina on birthday, calls her ‘most beautiful star’
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
National Education Day
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Padma Shri
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 4
Nykaa IPO
India's Covid-19 tally
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP