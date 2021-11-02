Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shanaya Kapoor can’t stop giggling as she cuts Oscar-themed birthday cake in video shared by Sanjay Kapoor, watch
bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor can’t stop giggling as she cuts Oscar-themed birthday cake in video shared by Sanjay Kapoor, watch

On Tuesday, Sanjay Kapoor shared a glimpse of his daughter, Shanaya Kapoor cutting her birthday cake. Watch the video here.
Shanaya Kapoor cut an Oscar-themed cake on her 22nd birthday.(Instagram)
Shanaya Kapoor cut an Oscar-themed cake on her 22nd birthday.(Instagram)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor turned 22 on Tuesday. Sanjay shared a video of Shanaya cutting an Oscar-themed birthday cake.

Sharing the video, Sanjay wrote, “Happy birthday my [heart emoji], always be happy and keep smiling like this, love you." In the video, Shanaya can be seen wearing a white summer dress as she laughed and smiled while cutting the cake.

+

Maheep posted a series of throwback pictures of Shanaya to wish her. She captioned it “22 [heart emoji] my heart & soul.” Many Bollywood celebrities including Malaika Arora, Tusshar Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Sophie Choudry, Amrita Arora and many others wished Shanaya in the comments section.

Shanaya's cousin Khushi Kapoor posted a childhood photo with her and wished her a happy birthday. In the throwback, Khushi can be seen sitting next to Shanaya. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to my sister." 

Shanaya made a cameo appearance in the Netflix series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Earlier this year, it was announced that she will make her Bollywood debut with a Dharma Productions film. However, no further details have been revealed yet.

Also read: Maheep Kapoor predicts Sanjay's reaction to daughter Shanaya going 'intimate' on screen: 'What am I watching?'

In an interview with PeepingMoon, Maheep opened up about Shanaya's huge social media following. She said, "I'm just so grateful for all these people, they're just so sweet, and so kind. She's got so many of those fan mails, you know? Sanjay is confusing Shanaya with these people also. Some fan had written 'love you, dad', and Sanjay has messaged, 'love you back, Shanaya'. I said, 'but which Shanaya are you messaging?' He was very confused. He said, 'oh, this is not Shanaya?' I said, 'no'. So we weren't expecting it, but it came, and it was overwhelming."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shanaya kapoor maheep kapoor sanjay kapoor + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out