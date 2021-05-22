Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / On Suhana Khan's 21st birthday, mom Gauri wishes her with a glamorous pic. See here
bollywood

On Suhana Khan's 21st birthday, mom Gauri wishes her with a glamorous pic. See here

Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri, has shared a special birthday post for their daughter Suhana, who turned 21 on Saturday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 07:51 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan turned 21 on Saturday.

Interior designer Gauri Khan has wished her daughter Suhana a happy birthday with a special social media post. Suhana, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, turned 21 on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Gauri shared a picture of Suhana in a black-and-white polka dot dress, and wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday.... you are loved today , tomorrow and always ." Suhana wrote back, "I love you."

Several people took to the comments section to extend their best wishes to Suhana. Seema Khan wrote, "Happy birthday Su," and Neelam Kothari Soni commented, "Happiest birthday darling Suhana." Bhavana Pandey, whose daughter Ananya is close friends with Suhana, dropped heart emojis.

After graduating from Ardingly College in England, Suhana is studying films at New York University. She spent the large part of 2020 in Mumbai, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Suhana aims to become an actor, like her father, who had said in an interview that his kids must first complete their education before entering the film industry. “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet,” Shah Rukh told Hindustan Times.

Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan set 7 rules for Suhana's future boyfriends, admitted he wouldn’t enforce them

Ananya had said that Suhana is a 'brilliant' actor who will shine when she finally decides to make her debut. “Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented...She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana,” Ananya told Mid-Day in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
suhana khan gauri khan shah rukh khan

Related Stories

bollywood

When Shah Rukh Khan set 7 rules for Suhana's future boyfriends, admitted he wouldn’t enforce them

PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 07:13 AM IST
bollywood

Suhana, Shanaya, Ananya's friendship will 'prove them wrong', says Maheep about those who doubt actors' bond in industry

PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 07:04 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP