One dead in fire on set of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film; sets of Rajshri Production also gutted

One person died in the recent fire that gutted two film sets in Mumbai. A fire broke out on the sets located at Chitrakoot Grounds in suburban Andheri West on Friday. The sets of director Luv Ranjan's upcoming untitled film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, and the sets of a Rajshri Production film were gutted in the fire. Also Read| Boney Kapoor talks about fire on sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer

The fire, which was doused after five hours with the help of eight fire engines, five water jetties, and other equipment, claimed the life of a 32-year-old, as per a report. Meanwhile, another person was injured in the fire.

Civic officials told PTI that Manish Devashi, who was injured in the fire, was declared brought dead at civic-run Cooper Hospital. Ashok Dubey, General Secretary, Federation of Western India Cine Employees, said that a person, who was doing set lighting work on Luv Ranjan's film sets, also sustained minor injuries.

The fire started in a temporary pandal, where some wooden items were stored. However, the cause of the fire is not yet clear. Meanwhile, Ashok Dubey alleged that the contractor, who erected these sets was the same person who had erected the film set at Bangur Nagar, which had caught fire a year-and-a-half ago.

He said, "Fires keep breaking out quite often (on film sets) and we fail to understand on what basis the municipal corporation gives permission to build sets. Fire safety rules should be followed."

Film producer Boney Kapoor, who is making his acting debut with the Luv Ranjan film, had revealed to Bombay Times on Friday that only lighting work was going on at the set, when the fire broke out, and they were expected to start filming on Saturday. A report in Etimes also said that Dharmendra’s grandson and Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer, who is preparing to make his Bollywood debut in a film by Rajshri Productions, was filming when the fire broke out on the film's set.

(Inputs from PTI)

