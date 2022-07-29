Fire breaks out on sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer film in Mumbai; Boney Kapoor reacts

A fire has broken out on a film set in Andheri, Mumbai. The fire started spreading in the area on Friday evening. Fire fighters are on the spot. No injuries have been reported yet. Also Read| Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor shoot for Animal at Saif's Pataudi Palace

The fire broke out at a film set installed at Chitrakoot Ground next to the Andheri Sports Complex near Link Road. Videos shared by paparazzi accounts showed plumes of black smoke billowing from the spot which was visible all across Andheri. It later emerged that the fire had broken out on the sets of an untitled film by Luv Ranjan which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

A civic official told PTI that the blaze erupted around 4:30 pm on Friday. Officials had previously said that the fire started in a shop in the area, but later confirmed it to be a film set. As per the report, three fire engines were rushed to the spot and started dousing operation. It noted that there were no reports of anyone getting injured.

Meanwhile, a paparazzo account shared multiple videos of the fire, noting that the area also has Yash Raj Studios, Fun Cinemas, Balaji office, and many other film sets located in the vicinity.

Reports claimed that the fire had broken out on the sets of Luv Ranjan's upcoming film. Boney Kapoor, who is making his acting debut with the film, confirmed the news to Bombay Times noting that they were due to film on the sets tomorrow.

He said, “Everyone’s okay. By God's grace there have been no casualties. Only lightning work was going on today. Everyone was preparing for tomorrow’s shoot. Shooting was to take place on this set tomorrow.” He added about the fire, “I don’t know what happened. We don’t have the details yet but I am assuming it could be a short circuit.”

A report in ETimes also said that Dharmendra’s grandson and Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer, who is preparing to make his Bollywood debut in a film by Rajshri Productions, was also filming very close to where the fire erupted. He was reportedly in the middle of a scene, but the filming was wrapped up and the cast and crew were evacuated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON