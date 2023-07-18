Onir reacts to Karan Johar's rant on film clashes: ‘Don’t think for a second when they deprive a small budget indie’

On Monday, immediately after the makers of Merry Christmas announced their new release date for the same day as Karan Johar's production Yodha, the filmmaker posted a rant on Threads. He lamented about studios and producers clashing films on the same day “without the courtesy of a phone call.” Now, filmmaker Onir has responded to Karan's rant. (Also Read: Karan Johar on Merry Christmas releasing on same day as Yodha: ‘Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call’)

What did Onir say?

Onir responds to Karan Johar's rant about film clashes

Onir took to Twitter and wrote: “Big Bollywood releases get so upset when there is another big budget release the same day and they talk about how we should all care for each other in the industry, but don't think for a second when they deprive a small budget indie film of a tiny number of good shows to survive.”

Veiled remark towards Karan?

Karan Johar took to Threads on Monday and wrote, “Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile.”

While Yodha is an action film starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna, produced by Karan's banner Dharma Productions, Merry Christmas is a dark comedy thriller directed by Sriram Raghvan and produced under his banner Matchbox Pictures. Co-produced by Ramesh Taurani's Tips Industries, it is a bilingual (Hindi and Tamil) starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. Both films are now slated to be released in theatres on December 15.

About Karan's upcoming film

Meanwhile, Karan's seventh directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. The official trailer of the film was shared earlier, which received massive responses from the audience. The film is touted to be big-screen entertainer with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music.

Going by the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the film revolves around the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, two opposites who fall in love. While Rocky (Ranveer) is a Punjabi boy from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above everything else. As they realise that their families are poles apart, they decide to ‘switch’ and live with each other's families to impress them.

About Onir

Onir got his first breakthrough in Bollywood with the 2005 film My Brother Nikhil. He later received a National Award for his 2011 directorial I Am.

