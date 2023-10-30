OTTplay Awards 2023: Anil Kapoor gets emotional, dedicates Best Actor win to 'dear friend' Satish Kaushik

Anil Kapoor won big at the OTTplay Awards 2023, taking home the award for Best Actor Male (Series) Popular Choice category for The Night Manager. As he went onstage to accept his award, the actor gave a heartfelt acceptance speech where he read out the last message of appreciation from his dear friend Satish Kaushik, who died in March. Anil dedicated his award to the late actor. (Also read: OTTplay Awards 2023 full list of winners: Rajkummar Rao wins big, Darlings is Best Film, Ayali Best Web Series) Anil Kapoor read out Satish Kaushik's last message during his acceptance speech.

Anil's emotional speech

Anil accepted the Best Actor award for The Night Manager with an emotional speech. He took out his phone to read the last message of appreciation from Satish Kaushik. He began, "Kapoor sahab, Shelly Rungta was pure style. Suave, cool and dreadful from inside. You crafted it so beautifully and stylishly and made Rungta the best antagonist on OTT screen. Congrats to the team on a superb show."

Anil further added about Satish, "He was my cheerleader. Achha kaam karo, bura kaam karo. Picture chale, nahi chale (You do good work or bad work, even if the picture works or doesn't work). He was always there. And that's the way we were. I miss him today. I was coming back and I said, 'Satish ne mere ko last message diya uske baad message hi nahi diya (Satish didn't message me after that last text). This was the message and today I win this award, and I am so happy. So, I dedicate this award to my dear friend Satish Kaushik. Thank you."

Satish and Anil's friendship

Satish Kaushik had worked in many films with Anil Kapoor. One of his most iconic roles was that of Calendar in Sridevi and Anil-starrer Mr India. On his birth anniversary in April, Anil included some of Satish's famous lines and scenes from their films in a reel.

He wrote, "While I sit here trying to find the right words or just any words really to express what I feel right now…I want to fill books telling you what you mean to me but I know you already knew that…in the 3 mins of this video, I relived so many of our memories. I wish we had more time…I wish I could call you and tell you just one more time how lucky I am to have you in my life… I miss you beyond words Satish… I pray that everyone has a friend like you in their life because you were a true blessing… Happy birthday my friend…"

Anil Kapoor was last seen in a special appearance in Thank You for Coming. He will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.

