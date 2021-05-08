Padmini Kolhapure recalls playing a mother as a teenager: 'I was 17-18 years old'

Actor Padmini Kolhapure has spoken about the portrayal of mothers onscreen and how it has evolved over the years. She also spoke about playing a mom on-screen as a teenager. Padmini has also said that the portrayals have changed as women are more liberal and thinking differently compared to earlier times.

Padmini has played the role of Shahid Kapoor’s mother in the 2013 movie Phata Poster Nikhla Hero. She was also seen in the Marathi movie, Prawaas in 2020. Recently, the real-life mother celebrated the wedding of her son Priyaank Sharma with Shaza Morani, daughter of film producer Karim Morani.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Padmini said, “You know you are saying I played a mother in Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, actually I played a mother when I was 17-18 years old as well. I did films like Pyar Ke Kabil where I played a mother, in Pyar Jhukta Nahin also I played a mother. Of course, the kids were younger, but I did play a mother. You know then I didn't know what motherhood was, I didn’t know what it felt like being a mother. Not that it made me sort of perform any differently when I was in Phata Poster..., but you see the portrayal of a mother has definitely evolved. Women are thinking differently, women are much more liberal, much more open-minded, much more broad-minded. So you have all kinds of mothers being played on the OTT or in movies and television.”

Speaking on how filmmakers these days portray a mother’s journey, she said, "It's no more that typical olden days how a mother was portrayed, or even a mother-in-law for that matter. So they are bringing much more life to the characters, and much more realism so you are able to justify more what a mother is all about. Today’s woman is multifaceted, she is truly a woman of substance,” said Padmini.

Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, Padmini had said that she rejected films that eventually went to Sridevi, Rekha, and Rati Agnihotri. She had said that she has some regrets about turning down Raj Kapoor's Ram Teri Ganga Maili, which starred late Rajiv Kapoor in the lead role

