Pakistani actor Hania Aamir seeks ‘help’ from Sanya Malhotra after she talks about her matchmaking skills

Actor Sanya Malhotra recently appeared on the latest episode of Uncancellable hosted by Uorfi Javed. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the official page of the podcast shared a brief clip of Sanya and Uorfi's conversation. In the video, Sanya talked about her matchmaking skills. (Also Read | Badshah travels from Chandigarh to Dubai to ‘rescue’ Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. See her post here) Sanya Malhotra and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir had a brief conversation on Instagram.

Sanya talks about her matchmaking skills

In the clip, Sanya said, "Maine bohut rishtey karwayein hai. Maine kaafiyon ki shaadi karwayi hai. Maine apni behen ki shaadi karwayi hai (I have made many matches. I got many people married. I got my sister married)." Uorfi Javed called her the "next Seema Taparia" and the actor replied, "I'm Sanya Malhotra from Mumbai."

When Uorfi asked her about how she got her sister married, Sanya said, "Maine milwaya. Maine kaafi apne doston ko bhi milwaya jinki shaadi ho chuki hai (I introduced them. I also introduced many of my friends who got married). Mera (My) success rate is quite good."

The video was shared with the caption, "Some can fly, some can run faster than light, but Sanya’s superpower is matchmaking. Want to know more about it? Catch this hilarious conversation between @sanyamalhotra_ and @urf7i in this episode of The UNCANCELLABLE Podcast."

Hania Aamir wants Sanya's help

Reacting to the post, Pakistani actor Hania Aamir wrote, "Help @sanyamalhotra_." Sanya replied, "@haniaheheofficial zarur behen (sure sister)."

Several of the Instagram users suggested that she marry rapper Badshah. Hania often shares posts featuring Badshah. Last month, the duo met in Dubai. Taking to Instagram, Hania posted a goofy video of the duo and wrote, "Concert time."

Sanya's upcoming film

Sanya will be seen next in Mrs, directed by Aarti Kadav and produced by Jio Studios and Baweja Studios. The film is a remake of a critically acclaimed Malayalam film titled The Great Indian Kitchen. Mrs also features Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in pivotal roles. It was also screened at the Hawaii International Film Festival 2024.