Pakistani actor Ushna Shah reveals Anurag Kashyap helped her meet husband Hamza Amin, fans want to know the details

Pakistani actor Ushna Shah married Pakistani golf player Hamza Amin earlier this year. Photos and videos of the newlyweds were widely shared on social media around the time, with many in Pakistan criticising Ushna's bridal outfit – a red lehenga. Now, Ushna is again grabbing attention for her post about Anurag Kashyap. Ushna said Anurag is the reason she met her husband Hamza. Also read: Pakistani actor Ushna Shah reacts to people slamming her for 'dressing up like an Indian bride' in a red wedding lehenga

Ushna Shah's pic with Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap with Ushna Shah; the Pakistani actor with Hamza Amin at their wedding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Posing alongside him in an undated photo, Ushna described Anurag as a 'genius' and 'a maestro of his craft'. She wrote in her Instagram caption, "A perpendicular genius; maestro of his craft. An institution, I learnt so much. (Also the reason I met my husband)."

It is not clear if the picture was recently clicked or is a throwback. Both Anurag and Ushna are casually dressed in the photo that was seemingly taken at an event. He is wearing black, while she is in a beige and blue look.

Ushna Shah said Anurag Kashyap is the reason she met her husband Hamza Amin.

Reactions to her post

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ushna's photo with Anurag captured fans’ attention. Many said they were intrigued by her revelation that the Indian filmmaker had played a role in connecting her with her husband.

"Noooo wayyyy (fire emojis)," commented a fan. Another one wrote, "I did not see this coming? How do you know him? Any project coming together?"

Some also showered love on Anurag. One wrote, "Bollywood’s very own Tarantino (Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino). Nawaz (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and so many other stars were made because of Anurag."

He has directed numerous critically-acclaimed films, including Gangs of Wasseypur, Dev.D, and the Sunny Leone-starrer Kennedy, which had its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pakistani actor Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin at their wedding.

Ushna Shah's wedding outfit

In February, Ushna and Hamza married in Karachi. Soon after their wedding, a section of social media users slammed the actor for wearing a red lehenga for the wedding, while a few also objected to the Pakistani actor dancing at the festivities. Ushna had responded after people slammed her for 'dressing up like an Indian bride' in a red wedding lehenga.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ushna schooled people policing her wedding outfit, and said they had not paid for her wedding lehenga. She added that 'those who have a problem with her dress' were not invited to her wedding.

Along with a photo of herself wearing her red bridal lehenga and giving a glimpse of her mehendi, the actor had written on Instagram Stories, "Mrs Amin (referencing her husband's name) to those who have a problem with my dress: you weren't invited, nor did you pay for my shade of red. My jewellery, my jora (wedding outfit): purely Pakistani. My heart, however, half-Austrian (hinting at her husband). Allah humein khush rakhey aameen (May God keep us happy)." She further wrote, “Beigaani shaadi mein jo inunived photographers ghuss gaye, unko salaam (my greetings to the uninvited photographers who came to our wedding).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.