Internet reacts to video showing making of Pakistani actor’s 'Indian style' red wedding lehenga: 'Looks Rajasthani...'

Pakistani actor Ushna Shah married Pakistani-Austrian golf player Hamza Amin, recently. She made headlines for her 'Indian-style' wedding lehenga after photos and videos from the celebrations were widely circulated online. A section of social media users could not stop talking about how she looked like an 'Indian bride' in her red wedding lehenga. Now, the Pakistani designer, who created Ushna Shah's wedding lehenga, has shared a video detailing the making of the bridal outfit inspired by the 'majestic Mughal heritage of our sub-continent'. Also read: Pakistani actor Ushna Shah reacts to people slamming her for 'dressing up like an Indian bride' in a red wedding lehenga

Designer Wardha Saleem took to Instagram Reels to share a video of the making of Ushna's wedding lehenga, and wrote in the caption, "Making of an heirloom for Ushna Shah. Crafting a timeless piece, inspired by the majestic Mughal heritage of our sub-continent." The designer said in the behind-the-scenes video, “When we first met (Ushna Shah) for a bridal consultation, she was very particular about what she wanted to wear. She wanted something Mughal-inspired, a traditional red bridal look. We went through a lot of shades of red together to finalise the one she ended up wearing."

The designer further explained in detail the different elements of the Pakistani actor's lehenga. "On one of the borders, we have used a lot of Mughal-inspired motifs... elephant motifs, which is our signature, deer motifs, banana tree motifs. We’ve also used lotus motifs... We have also used leather applique work to create a grander look.” For her wedding, Ushna wore the red lehenga with a matching blouse and accessorised with a gold matha patti and heavy kundan jewellery. Reacting to the making video of her wedding lehenga, some Instagram users objected to the shade of red she chose to wear as a bride.

A person commented, "The embroidery and embellishments look pretty by themselves, but it did not create a good look on the whole for some reason... the red colour with all that embroidery looks garrish for a day wedding..." Another one wrote, "So your (the designer's) work looks intricate, but putting it together with that colour is a miss... it doesn’t compliment the bride." Another one commented, "As a designer myself I think animals are taboo in Muslim dresses, so stop calling them Mughal motifs? These are Rajasthani patterns." Another one said, "Nice Hindu bridal dress..."

Ushna's bridal look was earlier slammed by Twitter users. One wrote, "Pakistanis have their own cultures and religion. Stop trying to import Indian cultures in Pakistan. We're Muslims and our religion doesn't allow us to wear this kind of stuff. Stop spreading negativity." Another one tweeted, "Why have Pakistani brides started dressing up in such Indian styles? This is not our culture!!" One more person tweeted, "They are fooling people by promoting Indian culture in the name of Pakistani culture. We shouldn't tolerate it as it spoils our own culture, traditional values ​​and religious values ​​as well."

Ushna had then questioned those slamming her wedding outfit, by taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday. She wrote, "To those who have a problem with my dress: you weren't invited, nor did you pay for my shade of red. My jewellery, my jora (wedding outfit): purely Pakistani. My heart, however, half-Austrian (hinting at her husband). Allah humein khush rakhey aameen (May God keep us happy)." She further wrote, "Beigaani shaadi mein jo inunived photographers ghuss gaye, unko salaam (my greetings to the uninvited photographers, who came for our wedding)."

