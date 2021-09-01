Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Palak Tiwari reveals how mother Shweta Tiwari would react to her doing intimate scenes: 'She isn't controlling'
bollywood

Palak Tiwari reveals how mother Shweta Tiwari would react to her doing intimate scenes: 'She isn't controlling'

Palak Tiwari has opened up about how her mother Shweta Tiwari would react if she chooses to do intimate scenes in films. She also spoke about being compared to Shweta.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Shweta Tiwari with her daughter Palak Tiwari.

Up-and-coming actor Palak Tiwari has spoken about whether her mother, actor Shweta Tiwari, would weigh in if she is asked to do intimate scenes in films. Palak has said that Shweta is 'not controlling like that' when it comes to her career.

In a new interview, Palak also opened up on being compared to Shweta. She has said that she feels 'very comfortable' with the comparisons as she has 'realised it's inevitable'.

Asked in an interview with SpotboyE if Shweta would be okay with her doing intimate scenes, Palak Tiwari said, “She (Shweta Tiwari) is not controlling like that. The one thing I love about my mother is that she keeps telling me that this is your career, your decisions. I feel she trust me a lot. So, she told me it’s your career and you are smart enough to make your own call. But, I do go to her if I am at crossroads and she does suggest what she thinks is the best.”

RELATED STORIES

When asked about the comparison to Shweta, Palak said, “I will not call it fear. I would say pride more than anything. I will feel proud to be her daughter. That has never really stopped or scared me, I feel very comfortable and I am okay with the comparisons as I have realised it's inevitable. As long as I am not competing with my mother, she will never compete with me. She is my biggest cheerleader. That's all that matters.”

While Shweta started her career in television, Palak will make her acting debut with the film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Directed by Vishal Mishra, the horror thriller is inspired by true events. The film also stars Arbaaz Khan, Mallika Sherawat and Vivek Oberoi.

Also Read | Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari doesn't consider herself a star kid: 'I still have the benefits'

Last month, Palak in an interview with Hindustan Times had said, “I was never supposed to make a debut with a TV show. My mom has a great legacy so there was this sense of nervousness that whether I will be able to stand up to that. However, movies are a place where my mom can’t really help me much as she can do on TV so I thought this is one arena where I can do things of my own."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
palak tiwari palak shweta tiwari palak shweta tiwari daughter shweta tiwari palak shweta tiwari
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Farah swears on her kids she didn't know who Ed Sheeran was before hosting him

Jaya once told Abhishek to 'look out' for Raqesh Bapat: 'He's your competition'

Dabboo says Kiara didn't pose topless for calendar, wanted to avoid vulgarity

Kareena carries Jeh in her arms, gives him a kiss before stepping out. See pics
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP