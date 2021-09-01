Palak Tiwari reveals how mother Shweta Tiwari would react to her doing intimate scenes: 'She isn't controlling'

Up-and-coming actor Palak Tiwari has spoken about whether her mother, actor Shweta Tiwari, would weigh in if she is asked to do intimate scenes in films. Palak has said that Shweta is 'not controlling like that' when it comes to her career.

In a new interview, Palak also opened up on being compared to Shweta. She has said that she feels 'very comfortable' with the comparisons as she has 'realised it's inevitable'.

Asked in an interview with SpotboyE if Shweta would be okay with her doing intimate scenes, Palak Tiwari said, “She (Shweta Tiwari) is not controlling like that. The one thing I love about my mother is that she keeps telling me that this is your career, your decisions. I feel she trust me a lot. So, she told me it’s your career and you are smart enough to make your own call. But, I do go to her if I am at crossroads and she does suggest what she thinks is the best.”

When asked about the comparison to Shweta, Palak said, “I will not call it fear. I would say pride more than anything. I will feel proud to be her daughter. That has never really stopped or scared me, I feel very comfortable and I am okay with the comparisons as I have realised it's inevitable. As long as I am not competing with my mother, she will never compete with me. She is my biggest cheerleader. That's all that matters.”

While Shweta started her career in television, Palak will make her acting debut with the film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Directed by Vishal Mishra, the horror thriller is inspired by true events. The film also stars Arbaaz Khan, Mallika Sherawat and Vivek Oberoi.

Also Read | Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari doesn't consider herself a star kid: 'I still have the benefits'

Last month, Palak in an interview with Hindustan Times had said, “I was never supposed to make a debut with a TV show. My mom has a great legacy so there was this sense of nervousness that whether I will be able to stand up to that. However, movies are a place where my mom can’t really help me much as she can do on TV so I thought this is one arena where I can do things of my own."