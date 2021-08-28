Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari doesn't consider herself a star kid: 'I still have the benefits'

Palak Tiwari, up-and-coming actor and daughter of Shweta Tiwari, has opened up on nepotism revealing that she doesn't consider herself a star kid. She, however, agrees that she still has 'the benefits'. She admitted to having much more recognition 'in this stage' of her career, only because she is Shweta's daughter. Palak also said that finally, it all comes down to the kind of work a person does.

Unlike her mother Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari has chosen to make her debut in Bollywood with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The horror thriller, directed by Vishal Mishra, is said to be inspired by true events. It is based on the sudden disappearance of Rosie, a female BPO employee from Gurugram. It also features Vivek Oberoi, Arbaaz Khan and Mallika Sherawat. Vivek is also co-producing the film under his banner, Oberoi Mega Entertainment, along with Prernaa V Arora’s Mandiraa Entertainment.

In an interview with Spotboye, Palak Tiwari said, "Frankly, I don't consider myself a star kid. My mother is a very established actress but in a very different industry altogether. I would have had these benefits I feel in television. I still have the benefits. I have much more recognition now in this stage of my career, I wouldn't have it if I wasn't for her daughter. However, I think at the end of the day it's your work that speaks. You may get one film, two or three films based on your contacts but then 5 or 6 films they have to look out at their financial situations. Only because of your capability, work and likability, one can sustain longer in the industry. "

She added, "Honesty, I believe if you work hard, everything comes with time. The best you can do initially is to prove yourself, show your acting prowess. And, I felt this was the film I can test myself and challenge myself as an actor. I wanted to start my career from a very challenging aspect, not very easy."

Earlier this month, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Palak had said, “I was never supposed to make a debut with a TV show. My mom has a great legacy so there was this sense of nervousness that whether I will be able to stand up to that. However, movies are a place where my mom can’t really help me much as she can do on TV so I thought this is one arena where I can do things of my own."