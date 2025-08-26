Pallavi Sharda dances to viral track Dil Ka Jo Haal Hai from her film Besharam: ‘Feeling the love from all of you’

The peppy romantic song from the 2013 Hindi film Besharam, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Pallavi Sharda, has been going viral for a couple of days now- being used in many reels on Instagram, and trending on social media. Actor Pallavi Sharda is elated to see the song receiving all the love from audiences after so many years, and took to her Instagram account to share her reaction, with an interpretive dance. Pallavi Sharda has reacted to the song from Besharam going viral on the internet.

Pallavi dances to the viral song

In the video that the actor posted on Instagram, she was seen dancing to the song inside her home. Dressed in a grey T-shirt and black pants, the actor let it loose as she danced and lip-synched to the lyrics of the song to express her excitement.

In the caption, Pallavi summed it up and said, “Never a good freeze frame when you let rip for 5 mins on a tune set entirely in a car 🚗Love to my team who last night got me off the foam roller, stuck a camera on me & captured my clown, because ‘C’mon your song is trending Pallu!’ Feeling the love from all of you - the moment we shot this song 12 years ago I realised my passion for clowning had become an actual career.”

Fan reactions

Reacting to Pallavi's post, a fan commented, “She looks exactly the same even now!” A second fan said, “People are discovering you all over again thanks to Instagram trends. I loved this song from the start!” Another said, “Loved the film and songs of this film. Glad the songs are getting some attention now. And you look gorgeous as ever.”

The romantic track arrives in the film where Pallavi's character is driving a car, and Ranbir's character breaks into the song as a means of telling her that he is madly in love with her. Sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Shreya Ghoshal, the song has been composed by Lalit Pandit, with lyrics by Rajeev Barnwal.

Besharam, directed by Abhinav Kashyap, was released in 2013. The film underperformed at the box office.