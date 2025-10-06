Pankaj Kapur defends Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga: ‘Toxic masculinity is a reality’

Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur has come to the defence of his son Shahid Kapoor’s controversial yet commercially successful film Kabir Singh (2019), stating that the movie simply portrayed a reality already present in society and did not glorify toxic masculinity. In a recent interview with Lallantop, the seasoned actor praised Shahid’s growth as an actor over the years, highlighting his standout performances in Haider, Farzi, and Kabir Singh, while also discussing how Shahid discovered his dramatic abilities. Pankaj Kapur praises Shahid Kapoor's growth in acting, highlighting performances in Haider and Farzi, and the importance of portraying flawed characters in storytelling.

Pankaj defends Kabir Singh

Addressing the criticism that the film promotes toxic behaviour, he responded, “He has done good work in Kabir Singh as well. That’s okay, because toxic masculinity exists in society. Just because a film portrays it doesn’t mean it’s glorifying it. This is more about our own perspective. Films show the world as it is, not as we wish it to be. Kabir Singh depicted a flawed man, which is what makes the story compelling,” he said, emphasising that such storytelling invites important conversations about human complexity.

Reflecting on Shahid’s acting journey, Pankaj noted that his son’s true potential emerged with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider in 2014. “For a long time, I told him and others that his strength lay in drama, which hadn’t been fully explored. Until then, he was mostly cast in sweet boy roles. Vishal Bhardwaj unlocked that potential. Those films played a big part in shaping the actor Shahid would become. Shahid also became discerning about which projects to take on. He did brilliantly in Haider, and also in Farzi,” he added.

Surprisingly, Pankaj revealed that Shahid received little formal training from him. He also spoke fondly of his other children, Sanah Kapur, who has appeared in a few films, and Ruhaan Kapoor, who has yet to debut. Describing his family dynamics, he said that their household is a democratic one where his kids make their own decisions. He added that there is no hierarchy at their home, and sometimes, the children give him lessons.

Pankaj's latest work

Pamkaj Kapur was last seen in the film Binny and Family, produced by Ekta Kapoor and released in 2024. He has a romantic comedy, Jab Khuli Kitaab, with Dimple Kapadia, directed by Saurabh Shukla. The film is yet to have a release date.