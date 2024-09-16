Pankaj Kapur reveals why he did not direct a film after making Mausam with Shahid Kapoor

Pankaj Kapur is basking in the success of his latest show IC 814: The Kandahar Attack. He made his directorial debut with Mausam, which released in 2011, and starred Shahid Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles. The film received mixed reviews and tanked at the box office. In an interview with India Today, he revealed why he has not directed films after Mausam. (Also read: 'No-rule man' Pankaj Kapur spoils grandkids Misha-Zain: They aren't controlled by Shahid Kapoor, Mira but...) Shahid Kapoor along with his father Pankaj Kapur at the premiere of Mausam. (AFP)

What Pankaj said

During the interview, Pankaj said, "Mausam is the only film I wrote and directed. Having said that, I do have scripts, but I cannot go from door-to-door selling them. I do not have that temperament. My temperament is more of an actor."

He went on to add, "I mean, I don't mind if somebody comes to me and says do you have a script? Can I hear something? I'm ready to narrate it and if the person says yes, I like what you have written, I am ready to go ahead and direct the film. It's not that I don't like directing. I love directing, but I cannot struggle to make a film. So, after 'Mausam', I decided to be more of an actor, and when an opportunity arises, I will direct."

More details

Pankaj Kapur was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha's Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. It dramatises the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC 814. The cast of IC 814: The show also includes Vijay Varma, Patralekhaa, Arvind Swamy, Dia Mirza, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kanwaljeet Singh, Sushant Singh, Aditya Srivastava, Rajeev Thakur and Yashpal Sharma.

He will be next seen in the film Binny and Family, which is about bridging the generation gap and making the family bond stronger. Written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, Binny and Family is set to release on September 20. Varun Dhawan's niece, Anjini Dhawan, is making her debut with the film. Apart from them, Rajesh Kumar will also be part of the film.