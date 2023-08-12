Pankaj Tripathi fainted when Hrithik Roshan stabbed him in Agneepath scene: 'I had a blackout, camera kept rolling'

Pankaj Tripathi has said that he held his breath for so long during the various takes that he fainted while shooting for his death scene in Agneepath. Hrithik Roshan is seen stabbing Pankaj in a scene from the 2012 film. He was speaking with Mashable India, when Pankaj recalled how he went too far with his reaction to Hrithik stabbing him. (Also read| OMG 2 box office day 1 collection: Akshay Kumar film mints over ₹9 crore)

Pankaj fainted after two-three takes for the scene

Pankaj Tripathi and Hrithik Roshan in Agneepath.

Asked to talk about his last scene from the film, Pankaj said, “In that scene, since he had to stab me 3-4 times. I held my breath reaction ke chakkar me (in an attempt to react). I didn’t know how a person felt when he is stabbed. So, if you watch that scene closely, you will see my eyes are completely red. One can only one's imagination. I remember in the second or third take, I fainted for a few seconds. I fell."

Pankaj held his breath for too long

He added, “While the camera was rolling, I had a blackout and I fell because I must have held my breath for too long. People gathered around me quickly, and splashed water on my face. I came to my senses to see so many people are surrounding me.”

Hrithik's Agneepath

Pankaj essayed the role of a sidekick to Sanjay Dutt's character Kaancha Cheena. Sanjay played the main antagonist in the film that featured Hrithik as the iconic Vijay Deenanath Chauhan. Directed Karan Malhotra, the 2012 film also starred Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Rishi Kapoor also played one of the antagonists in the movie.

Amitabh Bachchan's Agneepath

The 2012 film was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1990's Agneepath. Directed by Mukul Anand and featured Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan. Danny Denzongpa essayed the role of Kancha Cheena in the film that also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Madhavi, Neelam Kothari, Rohini Hattangadi, and Archana Puran Singh.

The film brought Amitabh's first National Film Award for his performance. Said to be inspired by the Mumbai gangster Manya Surve, the film used a powerful poem written by Amitabh's father - the famous poet and Padma Bhushan awardee Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Titled Agneepath, the poem is recited at the beginning of the film.

