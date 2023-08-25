Pankaj Tripathi on National Award win for Mimi: Babuji would have been the happiest today

Pankaj Tripathi is overwhelmed with mixed emotions after winning his second National Film Award while he is coping up with the loss of his father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari. The actor has dedicated the honour to his father, and says he would have been the happiest with the news.

Pankaj Tripathi has won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film Mimi

The actor has won Best Supporting Actor National Award for his performance in Mimi, which was released digitally in 2021. Earlier, his performance in Newton (2017) won him the National Film Award – Special Mention.

“This is babuji’s blessing. Agar woh aaj hote, toh woh bahut khush hote. He would have been very proud and the happiest. When I got my first National Film Award for Newton, he was over the moon. Today, I miss him, but I am sure he would be happy with my achievement. This is his blessing, and it is dedicated to him,” an emotional Tripathi tells us.

The 46-year-old adds, “I am in a very strange position of life today, which is dominated by mixed emotions. On one hand I am sad that my father is not there with me, and on another hand I know how elated and proud this would make him. This thought is calming me at the moment”.

The actor lost his father at an age of 99 earlier this week. He reveals his father didn’t watch films, or know anything about the cinema world, but understood the importance of a National Film Award honour.

“He used to stay in the village and was detached from the glamour world. But he knew the importance of winning the national honour, and prestige it comes with as we get it from our president,” he says, adding, “He didn’t know how the industry works, what I do in the industry or anything, but when I won my first award, he understood it because he knew that my performance has been acknowledged by the nation”.

Recalling the moment when he went to meet his father in his village after getting his first National Film Award, the Mirzapur actor shares, “He kept asking me more about the honour, and that showed what it meant for him. We come from a village and a national honour holds a very different and special place in our life”.

“I don’t think I have the apt words to describe my emotional turmoil. I know my babuji is blessing me. I am very happy and emotional at the moment. Death is a part of life, and a circle of life. He lived a long and beautiful life,” he says.

Here, he gives a special thank you message to the whole team involved with Mimi, directed by Laxman Utekar. Actor Kriti Sanon has won her first National Film Award in the Best Actress category for Mimi.

“I don’t know how the award will impact my career. I have always worked on a project with honesty and dedication. I didn’t Mimi also with full sincerity. I want to thank the whole team involved for their efforts. This honour is not just for me, but for the whole team. This is an achievement for the team and it is dedicated to my father,” he ends.

