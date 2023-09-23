Pankaj Tripathi says he's signing fewer films now: ‘Can’t be a printing machine’

Ever since he got his breakthrough, Pankaj Tripathi has been acting in films and shows relentlessly. However, in an interview with Mashable India, the actor has now claimed that he would do fewer films so that he has time to prep for each character. (Also Read: Ve Fukrey: Pankaj Tripathi shows his dancing skills alongwith Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma. Watch)

Pankaj wants to take it slow

Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in OMG 2(HT photo)

“Main bhi too much kaam kar raha tha. Ab mujhe lagta hai mujhe thoda theher jana chahiye. Kyunki ek film se doosri film mein thode gap ki zaroorat hai, tayyari karne mein, prepare karne mein. Matlab aisa bhi nahi ki hum chhapai ki machine ban jaye. Raat ko ye film khatam ki, subah kisi aur set pe hai. Theek hai, aap bhookhe hote hain toh overeating ho jati hai. Pata hi nahi chala kaam kab kitna speed pakad liya. Kaam mil gaya toh maine bhi dhyan nahi diya. Main karte gaya, karte gaya. (I was working too much. Now I feel like I should take it slow. Because I need gaps between two films to prepare. I shouldn't become a printing machine. That I'm on one set at night, and on the next one in the morning. It's okay, when you're hungry, you tend to overeat. I didn't realise when the work gained speed. I kept getting work so I continued to do it)," Pankaj said in the interview.

Pankaj on the way ahead

“Jo main 7-8 films karta hu, uski jagah 3-4 kar lunga. Usmei gunvatta bhi bani rahegi, aur kuchh alag la paunga characters mein. Kyunki samay toh chahiye hota hai na (I used to do 7-8 films. Now, I'll do only 3-4 instead. That way, I'll maintain the quality, and will be able to bring something new to these characters)," Pankaj added in the same interview.

Pankaj was last seen in Amit Rai's courtroom drama OMG 2, the sequel to Umesh Shukla's 2012 satire. The film also starred Yami Gautam and Akshay Kumar, who also served as a co-producer. It made over ₹150 crore at the domestic box office.

Pankaj will be next seen in Fukrey 3.

