Pankaj Tripathi meets Yogi Adityanath as he films Main Atal Hoon in Lucknow

Actor Pankaj Tripathi and makes of Main ATAL Hoon recently met chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. The film team is currently shooting the second schedule of the film in the city. On Thursday, the CM posted a photo from his meeting with Pankaj, producer Vinod Bhanushali and director Ravi Jadhav. Also read: Pankaj Tripathi on not having any release in 6 months

Yogi Adiyanath meets Pankaj Tripathi and team

CM Yogi Adityanath and team Main ATAL Hoon in Lucknow.

Sharing the photo, Yogi Adityanath wrote on Instagram in Hindi, “Courtesy meeting with famous actor Mr Pankaj Tripathi, film producer Mr Vinod Bhanushali and film director Mr Ravi Jadhav in Lucknow today.” The photo was seemingly clicked at the CM's office. In the photo, Pankaj Tripathi appeared in a new look for the film.

During the meeting, the team of Main Atal Hoon discussed the biopic of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and their shoot plans in the state's capital city. Reportedly, they will spend 16 days filming in the city. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, Main Atal Hoon features Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the late former Prime Minister of India.

Previously, Pankaj Tripathi had shared about the muhurat ceremony of the film. He took to his social media account and announced in Hindi, "Got an opportunity to realise a great personality like Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. I hope I will definitely give justice to this great personality. Filming begins for #MainATALHoon. In cinemas December 2023."

About Main Atal Hoon

Main Atal Hoon is produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali. The film script is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, and Salim-Sulaiman scored the music. The lyrics of the songs are penned by Manoj Muntashir. The film is slated to release in theatres this year.

Talking about his experience in filming Main Atal Hoon, Pankaj earlier said, "Getting a chance to play the role of our great leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an honour in itself. We went through rigorous reading sessions, to understand the dialect, his lifestyle and his vision for India. I feel elated today as we begin shooting for Main Atal Hoon."

“I have seen Pankaj ji being super involved in the process of knowing and understanding Atal ji. I am sure no one else would have been a better fit than Pankaj Ji to essay such a proficient personality. Hoping to create the same magic with our film that Atal ji created with his life and his vision for our country,” Ravi Jadhav added.

