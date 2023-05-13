Pankaj Tripathi on not having any release in 6 months: I’ve consciously stayed away from limelight this year

For someone like Pankaj Tripathi who has had as many as nine projects releasing in 2021, it’s quite surprising to see him being absent from the screen for almost six months. Ask him why and the actor admits that it has been a conscious decision on his part to stay away from the limelight. However, he’s quick to add that he has been silently working on his upcoming slate [of films], and development work in his village. On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in seven projects, which include this year, including Mirzapur 3, Oh My God 2, Fukrey 3, Murder Mubarak, and Metro Inn Dino

“Since the last two years, I was very frequently seen on screen, so it was my intentional decision to take a step back from the limelight. I don’t think we should be talking where there is nothing concrete to talk about. In life also, I am a low key person. I work and head back home. I have many projects releasing in the second half, so thought it is better for me to be low key in the first half,” Tripathi tells us.

He may not have had any releases until this month, he has his kitty full. There’s Gulkanda Tales, Mirzapur 3, Oh My God 2, Fukrey 3, Murder Mubarak, Father and Metro Inn Dino. Furthermore, Tripathi has started shooting for Atal and Stree 2.

“Work wise, everything seems to be on track. I was also a little busy with some personal work. I was taking care of some of the development work in my village,” says the actor, who hails from Belsand, Gopalganj, in Bihar.

Opening up about the development work in his village, the actor shares, “The school, which has become secondary from primary, in my village needed some work. The principal reached out to me as I have also studied from the same school. That’s how I got involved in bettering the infrastructure of the place, and also including a solar system in place. The school is high tech now. The main reason for me to do it was to inspire the students studying there. Have also made a library, now coordinating about adding books there.”

For the actor, helping his village out is an extension of staying connected to his roots.

“It is very important for me to pitch in the development work for my village and the adjoining areas. Because that is the place where I started my journey, and I can’t ever forget about it. My life’s foundation was laid there. Whenever I get time, I head to the village and feel connected. My parents still star there. Last year, I supervised the planting of 500 plants in the area with the help of the local administration. I don’t like talking about it but I do it for my self satisfaction. It is the society which has made me an actor, and it is my duty to pay back to the society,” he concludes.