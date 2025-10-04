Pankaj Tripathi's wild new look in colourful outfit makes Ranveer Singh ask: ‘Hum sudhar gaye, aur aap bigad gaye’

Actor Pankaj Tripathi garnered attention from his fans as he shared his new photos in a different look. Taking to Instagram, Pankaj also called it the "beginning of something interesting." Ranveer Singh reacted to Pankaj Tripathi's new post.

Pankaj Tripathi looks unrecognisable in new pics

In the clearly AI-generated pictures, Pankaj wore a sheer black shirt under a long embroidered green coat and a red and golden dhoti. He added a cap and nagra to his outfit. Pankaj gave different expressions as he posed. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Ek nayi shuruwat (A new beginning). This is the beginning of something interesting. How’s the ‘vibe’? (Winking face and folded hands emojis). #EkNayaUpgrade (A new upgrade)." The post seems to be the teaser for some new announcement or brand collaboration. It seems to have done its job as the internet can't stop raving about the drastic change in the usually-sober Pankaj.

Ranveer Singh reacts to Pankaj's pics

Reacting to the post, actor Ranveer Singh asked, "Arre! Yeh kya, Guruji?! Hum sudhar gaye, aur aap bigad gaye (Oh, what's this, sir? I improved and you got spoilt)?" (Laughing face emojis). Tisca Chopra wrote, “Peaky Blinders India sneak peek.”

A person said, "For once, I thought, what is Bosco Ceaser doing in your feed?" A comment read, "Ranveer Singh, please don't spoil our Pankaj brother." Ranveer is known for his choice of colourful and unique outfits.

Internet reacts

A person said, "Why does it feel like the work of an AI?" A comment read, "Ranveer Singh-fication of Pankaj ji." An Instagram user said, "Ranveer Singh-fication of Pankaj ji." "Pankaj Tripathi from an alternative universe," asked a Reddit user. "Looks strange. That hat especially is put in place, and his face looks way younger," said a Redditor.

About Ranveer and Pankaj's films

Ranveer and Pankaj have worked together in two films so far--Gunday (2014) and 83 (2021). Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Gunday also starred Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Irrfan Khan. 83, directed by Kabir Khan, featured Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, and Chirag Patil, among others.

Fans will see Ranveer in his upcoming film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. It is set to hit theatres on December 5.

Pankaj will be next seen with Aditi Rao Hydari in the film Parivarik ManuRanjan. Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Himanshu Mehra, with creative production by Ali Abbas Zafar. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.