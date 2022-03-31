Paparazzi ask 'madam ji' Neetu Kapoor ‘bahu kab aarai hai ghar’. Check out her funny reaction

The Mumbai paparazzi caught up with veteran actor Neetu Kapoor after a while and had some curious questions at the ready. As she stepped out for work, dressed in a fancy outfit and flanked by her team, a paparazzo asked her about her son Ranbir Kapoor's wedding plans. Neetu suggested that she has left it all to God. (Also read: Alia-Ranbir pose with designer Beena, fan says: 'It looks like wedding bells')

As she walked while camerapersons tried to click pictures of her, one paparazzo asked her "Madam ji, bahu kab aarahi hai ghar (when are you bringing your daughter-in-law home?" Neetu did not understand what he meant at first but when she heard it properly, she smiled a little bit then gestured towards the sky, as if to say, “I leave it to God."

Ranbir has been dating actor Alia Bhatt for a few years now. He had previosuly said that they would have been married in 2020 were it not for the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent interview to NDTV, Ranbir refrained from mentioning the exact wedding date. "Mujhe paagal kutte ne nahi kaata hai ki main media ko annouce kardu date (No rabid dog has bit me that I would give out a date during a media interaction). But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon." However, the actor did not reveal how soon this 'soon' could be.

On her part, Alia has said that in her head, she is already married to Ranbir. They started dating around 2017 and made their relationship official the next year at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception.

Alia and Ranbir will soon be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. This will be their first movie together. Apart from that, Alia has Jee Le Zaraa, Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Ranbir also has Shamshera and Animal and another film with Shraddha Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor will soon be seen on the silver screen again with Jugg Jugg Jeeyo.

