Param Sundari Twitter review: Fans call it ‘stupidly cute’, love Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's chemistry

Param Sundari Twitter reviews: Fans have given their verdict about Param Sundari, which stars actors Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film released in theatres on Friday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), several fans called the film "quintessential Hindi romantic film". Quite a few cinema-goers have praised Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi's chemistry in the film. The film marks Sidharth and Janhvi Kapoor's first project together as co-stars. The makers dropped the first look of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Param Sundari on Thursday.

Param Sundari Twitter reviews

Talking about the film, a fan said, "Param Sundari is an enjoyable watch for fans of Punjabi cinema and cultural drama. It’s heartfelt and entertaining, but could’ve been more impactful with tighter writing and more nuanced direction." A person wrote, "The film beautifully highlights the strong chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. It is a fun, feel-good romcom blending North-South cultures." A comment read, “This is epic, the biggest love story of the year.”

Cinema goers call film a ‘quintessential Hindi romantic’ movie

"Param Sundari is a quintessential Hindi romantic film where romance, music, two different cultures, and family emotions are beautifully blended. The film's songs, especially Sonu Nigam's Pardesiya, is soothing," tweeted a person. An X user said, "Param Sundari is the romcom of the year in Bollywood." "Wow, Param Sundari is pure magic," wrote another person. Param and Sundari are bringing the old school romance back in Bollywood. A refreshing take on love, Param Sundari is filled with warmth, passion, and magic," read another comment.

Another person said, "Param Sundari is the kind of film that leaves you smiling long after it ends. I just walked out of Param Sundari and brooooo... I don't know how to explain this, but Janhvi as Sundari had me glued the whole time. The fits, the sarees, the little cultural detailing, omg. Sid + Janhvi chemistry is literally (fire emoji)."

A few people didn't like the film much

While most of the reactions of cinema goers have been positive, a few people didn't like Param Sundari. “Terrible, terrible movie. Don't know what I was thinking,” read a tweet. “Same old, same old. Nothing new. Not funny or even likeable,” tweeted a moviegoer. “Why even make it after something like Chennai Express?” asked a person. "Param Sundari is not bad. The loser North Indian boyfriend and independent South Indian girlfriend trope works because the film knows it is stupidly cute. Decent watch. Teens will love it, although it is a formula Bollywood rom-com," said another person.

About Param Sundari

The film is about Sidharth, a Punjabi munda from Delhi, who falls in love with Janhvi, a girl from Kerala. Sanjay Kapoor and Manjot Singh also have prominent roles in the film.