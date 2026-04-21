Paresh Rawal calls Sunil Grover a ‘volcano of talent’, says Kapil Sharma show is tough competition for comedy films

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal is currently garnering praise for his performance in Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla. In a recent interview with Moneycontrol, the actor spoke about how comedy films are facing stiff competition from television and digital content, particularly The Kapil Sharma Show. He also praised Sunil Grover, calling him a “volcano” of talent.

Paresh Rawal talked about Kapil Sharma Show giving competition to comedy films

Paresh Rawal praises Sunil Grover and The Great Indian Kapil Show.

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Paresh said, “Abhi when you look at Kapil Sharma Show and when you look at Sunil Grover kind of talent, these guys are bloody huge talent. It is a bloody volcano. Uss comedy ke saath aapko compete karna hai toh aapko soch badalni padegi nahi toh nahi hota hai. Comedy likhna and use maintain karna is very tough. Wahan bhi jo comedy likhi jaati hai unki team hoti hai 10-15 logon ki team hoti hai. Hamare yahan aik writer ko rakhne ka maal nahi hota hai producer ke paas. Toh 15 logon ko kahan se dega (When you look at The Kapil Sharma Show and someone like Sunil Grover, they are immensely talented, it’s like a volcano of talent. If you want to compete with that kind of comedy, you have to change your mindset; otherwise, it’s just not possible. Writing comedy and sustaining it is very tough. Even there, the comedy is written by a team of 10–15 people. Here, producers often don’t even have the budget to hire one writer, so where will they get 15 from?).”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor added, “It is a tough time for comedy. Every day there is competition. Kapil Sharma's show is everyday competition to any comedy film. Kabhi kabhi woh bhi over the top jaate hain but that's besides the point. Par aik competition de raha hai and benchmark de raha hai (Sometimes even they go over the top but still they are giving a competition and setting a benchmark).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor added, “It is a tough time for comedy. Every day there is competition. Kapil Sharma's show is everyday competition to any comedy film. Kabhi kabhi woh bhi over the top jaate hain but that's besides the point. Par aik competition de raha hai and benchmark de raha hai (Sometimes even they go over the top but still they are giving a competition and setting a benchmark).” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Comedian Sunil Grover has been winning widespread praise for his uncanny mimicry, effortlessly slipping into the personas of some of the biggest names in the industry. Whether it’s SS Rajamouli, Aamir Khan or Salman Khan, his spot-on impressions have left fans stunned, with many calling him a “shapeshifter” for his ability to transform so convincingly. About The Great Indian Kapil Show {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Comedian Sunil Grover has been winning widespread praise for his uncanny mimicry, effortlessly slipping into the personas of some of the biggest names in the industry. Whether it’s SS Rajamouli, Aamir Khan or Salman Khan, his spot-on impressions have left fans stunned, with many calling him a “shapeshifter” for his ability to transform so convincingly. About The Great Indian Kapil Show {{/usCountry}}

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Hosted by Kapil Sharma, with Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu as permanent guests, the show also features Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. Blending celebrity interviews with comedy sketches, the show also gives audience members a chance to showcase their talent on stage. The new season is set to premiere on Netflix later this year.

About Bhooth Bangla

Helmed by Priyadarshan, the horror comedy stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi and Tabu in lead roles. The film has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide at the box office within just three days and continues its strong run.

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