Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar film sees a solid jump, crosses ₹100 crore

The Akshay Kumar-starrer had a promising start with the paid previews, earning ₹3.50 crore net in India. On its release day, buoyed by positive reviews, the film earned ₹12.25 crore net. On Saturday, the film showed growth, earning ₹19.00 crore. Sunday remains the highest single-day collection for the film so far, at ₹23 crore.

In a new post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures on their official X account, it was revealed that Bhooth Bangla has collected ₹30.20 crore on its third day of release. The jump in numbers happened on Sunday. The horror-comedy has taken a strong start in India and is doing decent business overseas on its opening days. On Saturday, Bhooth Bangla collected ₹25.65 crore, and on its opening day, it collected ₹21.60 crore.

Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 3 : Akshay Kumar 's horror-comedy had a bumper first weekend in theatres. The makers have now taken to X to reveal that Bhooth Bangla has crossed ₹100 crore globally in three days of release. Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after a gap of 14 years. (Also read: Bhooth Bangla review: Akshay Kumar keeps the laughs coming in Priyadarshan horror-comedy that feels a tad too familiar )

About Bhooth Bangla Bhooth Bangla revolves around London-based Arjun (Akshay) and his sister (Mithila). She suddenly inherits a fortune and a palace, courtesy of their grandfather. Arjun travels to Mangalpur, India, to set up the palace for his sister's upcoming wedding. But the lore goes that nobody in the village gets married, as Vadhusur comes and steals the brides. What happens next forms the rest of the story.

It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, and is produced by Kumar along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks the director’s return to Hindi films after five years. The film also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Mithila Palkar.

Mithila Palkar had shared how she bagged the role of Akshay's sister in the film. She took to her Instagram account to post a video featuring director Priyadarshan along with a caption, sharing with her fans how she bagged a role in the Akshay Kumar-starrer film.

In her post, Mithila revealed that Kalyani Priyadarshan recommended her name to her father and director, Priyadarshan. She wrote, "An opportunity I hadn't even imagined for myself So grateful to @kalyanipriyadarshan, without whom this idea wouldn't have been seeded! A girl's girl And Priyan Sir, THANK YOU for the trust!"