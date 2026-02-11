Paresh Rawal confirms Govinda's exit from Bhagam Bhag 2; calls Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee's pairing ‘unique’

Recently, reports surfaced that Govinda has been replaced by Manoj Bajpayee in the sequel to Bhagam Bhag. Fans expressed their disappointment over the decision on social media, and now Paresh Rawal has confirmed Govinda's exit. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, he also revealed that he will be playing a double role in the film. Paresh Rawal talks about Govinda's exit from Bhagam Bhag 2.

Paresh Rawal on Govinda's exit from Bhagam Bhag 2 Paresh confirmed that Manoj Bajpayee has indeed joined Bhagam Bhag 2 as one of the leads. In Bhagam Bhag, Govinda and Akshay Kumar’s pairing left everyone in splits with their comic chemistry. Speaking about Manoj and Akshay’s pairing in the sequel, Paresh said, “It’ll make for a different and unique combination.”

He further confirmed Govinda’s exit from the film and, when asked about the reason behind it, said, “I have genuinely no idea. However, we’ll miss Govinda.” He also confirmed that he will be playing a double role in the film and is excited about it.

About Bhagam Bhag Released in 2006, Bhagam Bhag is a popular Bollywood comedy directed by Priyadarshan, known for his slapstick humour. Starring Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal, the film follows the chaotic journey of a theatre troupe that gets unintentionally caught up in a series of crimes while travelling abroad. With mistaken identities and witty dialogues, the film became a cult favourite over the years.

However, fans do not appear very happy about Govinda not being on board for the sequel. Many have expressed their disappointment on social media, with several urging the makers not to proceed without him.

About Govinda Govinda was one of the biggest stars of the 1990s. However, his career took a nosedive in the late 2000s. The actor has attempted multiple comebacks, but has struggled as a new generation of actors took over. He has been away from the big screen for a long time. He was last seen in the film Rangeela Raja, in which he essayed a double role. Released in 2019, the film flopped at the box office.

Recently, his wife Sunita Ahuja spoke about Govinda’s inability to make a comeback, stating that he is now surrounded by ‘yes men’ who do not offer him genuine feedback. She also revealed that she has often asked the actor to lose weight and to experiment with different scripts rather than seek solo-hero films. In recent times, he has been in the news for his personal life, with Sunita hinting that he has had multiple affairs. Meanwhile, Govinda’s son is also set to make his Bollywood debut.