Harrdy Sandhu on Parineeti Chopra wedding rumours: 'So happy it's finally happening, have congratulated her'

Parineeti Chopra is rumoured to be dating AAP MP Raghav Chadha as they continue to be spotted by the paparazzi. Now Parineeti's Code Name Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu has confirmed their relationship and said that he has even congratulated her for the same. Earlier, Raghav's AAP colleague Sanjeev Arora had also congratulate the rumoured couple on Twitter. Also read: Amid wedding rumours, AAP MP Raghav Chadha picks up Parineeti Chopra from Delhi airport. See pics

Last week, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted on a dinner date in Mumbai. The next day, the two were out for lunch together. On Wednesday, Raghav was seen picking Parineeti upon her arrival at Delhi airport. During this time, she was once also spotted at designer Manish Malhotra's house, leading fans to believe that she was there for her wedding outfit.

Commenting on the same, singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu told DNA, "I am so happy that it's finally happening. I wish her all the luck." He also said, “I have called and congratulated her.” He has also revealed that during the shoot of her and Parineeti's film Code Name Tiranga, they used to discuss marriage and Parineeti had said that she would get married only when she finds the ‘right guy’.

On March 28, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora was the first one to comment on rumours surrounding Parineeti and Raghav. He went on to congratulate the two of them on Twitter. Sharing solo pictures of the two, he wrote, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!”

In an interview with Hindustan Times last month, Parineeti had said on the topic of marriage, “The day I find my person and I fall in love with my person, I will want to marry him.” She had said, “In terms of my personal life, I would love to get married and I would love to have children in my life. That is also important. I want to have a great balanced career which is full of highs and lows. I welcome both equally. I want to be healthy, I want to be happy with my family and my friends."

